Modi kicks off election campaign to the East | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched scathing attacks on opposition parties in West Bengal and Bihar, accusing them of corruption and blocking development in his eastward drive that will be crucial for the goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to obtain 370 seats in the country. the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Bengal, with 42 Lok Sabha seats, and Bihar, with 40, are two of the largest states heading to the polls in the next six weeks. In both states, the BJP – in alliance in Bihar and alone in Bengal – is engaged in bitter battles with regional outfits such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led coalition in Bihar and the Trinamool Congress in Bengal.
The Prime Minister first visited Jamui in Bihar on Thursday afternoon and then visited Cooch Behar in northern West Bengal, highlighting his party's focus on development and emphasizing that a third term for the BJP would propel India's economic progress. Both regions will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.
In Cooch Behar, Modi turned his guns on the state's handling of tensions in conflict-torn Sandeshkhali, where local leaders of the ruling TMC are accused of sexual harassment and exploitation of women.
Strengthening the BJP is necessary for the development of Bengal. Only the BJP can end atrocities against women. The nation saw how the TMC government used all its power to protect the culprits in Sandeshkhali. The BJP has vowed to punish them. They will spend the rest of their lives in prison, Modi said at his first rally in Bengal, India's third-largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats.
Modi was likely referring to the arrest of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of sexual assault and land grabbing, and arrested after being on the run for 55 days last month.
When you vote on March 19, remember that this is an election for India. Delhi cannot have a weak government. It needs a strong and stable government, Modi said in the town of Cooch Behar, addressing thousands of supporters in the intense summer heat.
The Prime Minister made a similar appeal to Jamui earlier today.
This is the election for the future of the country and of Bihar. This is the election to realize the dreams of Bihar. This is the election for a developed India and a happy Bihar, Modi said as he launched his campaign in Bihar.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance performed well in both the states in 2019. In Bihar, the NDA comprising BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP ), swept the state. , winning 39 of the 40 seats. This time, the NDA faces the resurgence of the RJD, currently the single largest party in the state Assembly.
In neighboring Bengal, the BJP recorded its best tally of 18 seats. If the NDA is to touch 400 seats and the BJP 370, it will be essential to repeat this performance in the two eastern states.
In his speech in Cooch Behar, Modi criticized the TMC for its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed in 2019 but came into force last month.
The TMC is spreading rumors to mislead people. Modis ensures that the CAA will grant citizenship to people, he said.
It is time to realize the dreams of Maharaja Naranarayan, brave warrior Chila Ray and Thakur Panchanan Barma, Modi said, paying tribute to the three icons of the Koch Rajbanshi community, which has a significant presence in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar Lok Sabha. constituencies.
The state will vote in all seven phases of the general elections between April 19 and June 1.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee also addressed voters in Cooch Behar and the adjacent Jalpaiguri seat hours before Modi's arrival.
She alleged that the CAA would be followed by the National Register of Citizens and the Uniform Civil Code if the BJP returned to power.
They want to put people in detention camps, but we will not allow NRC into Bengal, she told the crowd.
Certainly, the BJP already has a significant presence in north Bengal. The BJP swept the region in 2019, winning seven of the region's eight Lok Sabha seats.
The BJP also continued this streak in North Bengal until the 2021 assembly elections, winning 30 of the region's 54 seats in the Vidhan Sabha. This, however, was not enough to enable the TMC to win 215 of West Bengal's 294 assembly constituencies, relegating the BJP to just 75.
In Jamui, Modi slammed the RJD and the Congress for allegedly keeping Bihar's progress on the back burner.
The Congress and the RJD had given the country a very bad name. The world thought we were a weak and poor nation. Terrorists from small countries, struggling to maintain their wheat supplies, struck at will. Congress governments have only sought intervention from other powerful nations, said the Prime Minister, joined on stage by Nitish Kumar. Kumar, who left the opposition grand alliance in the state and returned to the NDA for the second time in this term.
Modi also sought to shore up support for Chirag Paswans' LJP (Ram Vilas), or LJP-R, which is part of the NDA in Bihar and is contesting five seats.
I miss the presence of my friend Ram Vilas Paswan who was here with us during the last elections. But I am happy to see that my little brother Chirag is taking his mission forward, he said.
Jamui, a constituency reserved for people from Scheduled Castes, was represented twice by Chirag Paswan, who shifted base to his late father Ram Vilas Paswans Hajipur, handing over to his brother-in-law Arun Bharti.
Modi also accused the alliance of opposing the award of a Bharat Ratna to OBC stalwart Karpoori Thakur, the election of a Dalit president (President Ram Nath Kovind) and a woman tribal (President Droupadi Murmu).
