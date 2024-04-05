On-site visits are part of Jokowi's leadership style: Effendy





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy said regular on-site visits are part of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) leadership style. “The president's on-site visit is not a new habit; it is one of the characteristics of his leadership style,” he said Friday during his testimony at the hearing on the litigation of the 2024 presidential election before the Constitutional Court. He said he was accustomed to Jokowi's leadership style since he had accompanied the head of state on his visits several times, including distributing Smart Indonesia Card (KIP) aid to Indonesian students . The site visits help Jokowi ensure government policies are properly implemented, Effendy said. He added that Jokowi had stressed the need to spend the state budget from the start of the year. Thus, government programs, notably the distribution of social assistance (bansos), have been massively implemented since January 2024. The distribution of social assistance was one of the main points of contention during the hearing on the electoral dispute. The plaintiffs argued that welfare could influence voters' opinions regarding a particular presidential candidate. “The president personally observes and monitors (the policies to ensure) that they have been implemented correctly, and he also receives direct feedback from social assistance recipients,” the minister explained. He pointed out that Jokowi only meets a small number of welfare recipients. “If there are 40 visiting points and each one accommodates 20,000 beneficiaries, there will be 800,000 people. Is it possible that the 800,000 people met by the president during his visits have influenced the whole country?” » he argued. President Jokowi wants to ensure that strategic policies are concluded on time by the end of his term, Effendy said, adding that this explains his apparently increasing visits to the regions. “If a region is frequently visited by the president, there is a high probability that various strategic projects will be implemented in the region,” he said. Effendy added that considering these factors, Jokowi's symbolic handing over of social assistance to residents during his on-site visits could not have influenced voters' opinions during the presidential election. “It just doesn’t make sense,” the minister said. However, Chief Justice Suhartoyo was quick to refute Effendy's statement and remind him not to express personal opinions. “Please, you should not make any assumptions about this,” Suhartoyo said. “I think that’s all I can say,” Effendy replied. The Constitutional Court summoned four ministers from the Onward Indonesia cabinet for the April 5 hearing as it ruled that their testimonies were required for the settlement of the election dispute. Besides Effendy, the court summoned Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini. Related news: President asks ministers to give broadest possible explanation: Hartarto

News on the same subject: No significant changes in the social assistance budget: minister to judges

