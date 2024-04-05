Judge denies Trump's motion to dismiss documents case





Washington — A federal judge in Florida has denied former President Donald Trump's motion to dismiss the classified documents indictment against him, ruling that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) does not protect Trump from accusations that he allegedly illegally retained information on national defense.

In a brief order issued Thursday, Cannon rejected Trump's argument that a 1978 recordkeeping law used to manage official White House records during each presidential administration, the Presidential Records Act (PRA) , should prevent the special prosecutor's case from moving forward.

Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump in a 40-count indictment that includes 32 alleged violations of a national security law known as the Espionage Act, which prohibits poor management of national defense information. The FBI ultimately recovered more than 300 sensitive government documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, which prosecutors accused him of illegally keeping.

Trump is accused of illegally retaining 32 of these documents. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The former president's lawyers argued in their motion earlier this year that the PRA “prevents judicial review” of a president's record-keeping and that the PRA granted Trump “unchecked discretion” over classified files.

In his order Thursday, Cannon noted that the charges against Trump “make no reference to the Presidential Records Act” and do not rely on the law for any of the offenses Trump is accused of.

“The superseding indictment clarifies the nature of the charges against Defendant Trump in a lengthy indictment containing excerpts of investigative interviews, photographs, and other content,” Cannon wrote. “By accepting as true the allegations in the superseding indictment, the Presidential Records Act does not provide a pretrial basis for dismissal.”

The decision comes days after Trump and Smith complied with an order from Judge Cannon to draft hypothetical jury instructions that directly address the PRA and how potential jurors should interact with the law.

In a somewhat forceful rebuke of Cannon's request, prosecutors for the special prosecutor warned that including the law in the instructions risked compromising the proceedings, and indicated that they would appeal her decision if she ruled against them.

Prosecutors wrote that Cannon's requested instructions “rely on an unstated and fundamentally flawed legal premise.” Any jury instruction including the PRA risked “distorting”[ing] the trial,” they said.

The judge responded to their criticism, calling Smith's request to finalize jury instructions before trial “unprecedented and unfair.”

She wrote her previous order requesting that the proposed jury instructions “should not be misconstrued as declaring a final definition on any essential element or defense asserted in this case.”

Nor should it be interpreted as anything other than what it was: a genuine attempt, in the context of the upcoming trial, to better understand the competing positions of the parties and the issues to be presented to the jury in this complex case of first impression. ”

For his part, the former president offered his own jury instructions, suggesting that Cannon tell jurors that Trump was allowed access to classified files during his presidency and that some precedent allows former presidents to access certain documents.

“There is no reason for the Office of Special Counsel, this Court, or a jury to question the PRA categorizations specific to President Trump’s documents.”

Cannon has not yet set a date for the case to go to trial.

Trump is also charged along with two of his aides in an alleged scheme to obstruct the federal investigation. Co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira also pleaded not guilty.

Robert Legare is a CBS News multiplatform reporter and producer who covers the Justice Department, federal courts and investigations. He was previously an associate producer for “CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.”

