Biden reiterates long-debunked claim about traveling with Xi Jinping, gives himself a new name in latest gaffe

In another mistake, US President Joe Biden once again repeated his false claim that he traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During a speech at the White House, Joe Biden recounted an anecdote about an exchange he had with Xi, during which the Chinese premier asked him to describe the United States.(AP) During his speech at the White House event marking Greek Independence Day on Thursday, the 81-year-old president repeated the debunked claim and also appeared to have forgotten his own name and referred to the “O » Biden instead of Obama. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Biden recounted an anecdote about an exchange he had with Xi, during which the Chinese premier asked him to describe the United States. Xi Jinping asked me one day, and I traveled 17,000 miles with him, I was on the Tibetan plateau. He looked at me and said, “Can you define America?” I could say the same thing if he asked me to define Greece, the American president said. I said “yes, a word” and I mean it, it's recorded, I said, possibilities, he added. Biden earned a “Bottomless Pinocchio” rating from the Washington Post for the persistent use of this long-debunked claim. Earlier, the outlet pointed out that Biden repeated the claim nearly 21 times as an example of his efforts to build relations with Xi Jinping amid escalating tensions between China and the United States. In another awkward moment during his speech, Biden mispronounced Obama's name as “O” Biden administration, which drew laughter from the audience. Read also: Stop it now: Joe Biden receives stern warning from wife Jill as US authorizes more bombs for Israel Biden rejects special adviser Robert Hur's report Biden's latest blunder follows a series of embarrassing mistakes, which also include his recent dismissal of a DOJ report that cast doubt on his sanity. Special counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's mishandling of classified materials was critical of the president's fitness for office. Although the files were discovered in Biden's garage, the report did not suggest filing charges. Read also: Biden, Xi's two-hour phone call sets tone for future China-US relations During his questioning with investigators, Biden seemed confused about the dates he was vice president and he was even unable to remember the year his son Beau died. Despite a favorable response to his State of the Union address, Biden's average approval rating fell to its lowest level of his entire term. Based on national average estimates from polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Biden's approval rating is currently at 37.4%, the lowest since December 2023, when he averaged 37.6%.

