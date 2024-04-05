In search of stability





Order is the first form of stability. We have been in a state of disarray for over two years. These two years have given us four governments, the last of which is the one that is currently in place, although questions weigh on its survivability and resilience.

Perceptually, it is most fervently supported by the establishment which is now widely seen as a hybrid partner of the governments that took power in those two years. For what? Well, it is equally enlightening and needs to be studied thoroughly.

Ten years ago, we still had hope in the promise and potential of our nation. The first popularly elected assembly had successfully completed its term after a prolonged martial law by Pervez Musharraf, although the PPP's tenure was listless and smacked of terrible governance. Power was successfully transferred to the PMLN which had always carried the promise of giving a vibrant economy even though it was allegedly lax on financial loyalty. The establishment, or more specifically the military, has kept itself strictly away from political interference unless it is asked to engage in certain areas for the collective good of the nation. Along the way, politics fumbled.

PPP wasted its political fortunes in Punjab by ceding space to a waiting PTI under Imran Khan to capture the space. As the PPP declined, the PTI rose to become the second largest party in Punjab. Most of the PPP leaders joined the PTI to keep their respective political prospects afloat. Imran Khan boosted his political credentials by joining Tahir-ul-Qadri's long march to Islamabad in 2014, where the two men took the capital hostage via a sit-in, itself a novelty in political experience of Pakistan. And while Qadri backed away, Imran Khan continued to sit for 126 days, challenging the 2013 election results that he claimed were manipulated to give the PMLN electoral success. He had become a formidable political actor. Imran Khan's 2011 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan had already been an unqualified success and heralded his arrival on the political scene.

Many claim that the establishment contributed to the rise of the PTI's fortunes. This can only be partially true. PPP's failure in effective governance and abdication of space were the two main reasons for the PTI's growing fortunes. With the PMLN in government, two unprecedented events happened and the PTI slowly became the establishment's favorite horse, not before. It is instructive to understand how and why a well-functioning relationship deteriorates and instability ensues. We must move beyond the rhetoric of the civil-military divide and understand how and why institutional confrontation is instead the most debilitating cause of political instability. The specific is more critical than its generic cousin.

Under Nawaz Sharif, the PMLN government launched the trial of Pervez Musharraf – apparently under orders from the Supreme Court – for abrogating the constitution, punishable by death if convicted. However the PMLN presented it, it smacked of unfinished business between the two, starting with the Kargil episode of 1999 and the overthrow of the Sharif government by Musharraf. Musharraf may have been wrong in each case, but allowing an event to deteriorate to the point of spite by resorting to a corrective remedy risks invoking institutional sympathies and triggering an unnecessary stalemate – especially when most have tried to convince Sharif to stay away. an untimely conflict. Sharif instead succumbed to his baser impulses and the ill-intentioned incitements of his circle of cohorts.

This dissonance resulted in “dawn leaks” following deliberate revelations by the Prime Minister to a journalist of a sensitive meeting with the country's premier intelligence agency, detailing how the latter was complicit of regional companies. It was not a revelation – most global intelligence services undertake operations supporting the national cause, internally and externally – but the country's prime minister chose to publicly disclose such undeclared operational information and sensitive to an unauthorized person in order to slander his army has become an ignominious and insurmountable scourge between the two. both. Dissonance turned into division when the two men had to work in unison as two important pillars of the executive branch.

Berated and entrapped, the establishment turned to the alternative option of Imran Khan as its warhorse to replace Nawaz Sharif after the latter was mortally tainted by revelations of corruption in the internationally renowned Panama Leaks and disqualified by the Supreme Court from holding public office. The 2018 elections put Imran Khan in the saddle, apparently with significant sympathy within the establishment. Over the decades, the failure of the political establishment has left room for other branches of the state to interfere in its functioning, hence the refrain of institutional interference. While stories of unchecked looting and plundering by politicians abounded, the military stepped in with the assumed responsibility of halting the decadence. In a desperate search for stability and fidelity in governance, it has become increasingly integrated into political matters and government functions. It was only a matter of time before the establishment's image was challenged due to its intrusion into the political realm.

The way Imran Khan and his PTI fell out under a so-called hybrid arrangement is a good example. The fact that the situation deteriorated until May 9 only proves how low the institutional fight can descend. Politics in Pakistan reeks of crass opportunism and personal and family favour, but it will not hesitate to cry altruism and democratic loyalty when it wishes to frame the establishment. Today, the decline is so profound that the justice system is also completely embroiled in a fight against all. Order is essential to military functioning, but the stability of a nation is the sum of multiple interacting factors around economics, politics, society and culture. Order does not bring stability, but stability brings order and predictability. Leaders in all areas of national existence – economy, politics, society and culture – must be given the chance to forge stability. Order is transitory, to flourish stability is essential.

The military would do well to realize that in the event of a crisis, any political partner will get rid of them and throw them into oblivion at the first opportunity, always to the detriment of their image in popular perception. It is time to abandon what the military sees as its additional national objective and let everyone else oppose theirs and not find the convenient subterfuge of laying blame in the footsteps of others. The policy itself will need a few iterations before it becomes better equipped and acts for the benefit of the people and the state. Yet it is their domain and their cross to bear. People should be the final arbiters of whether they fail. It’s time to trust their collective wisdom. Let everyone do their own work.

Published in The Express Tribune, April 5, 2024.

