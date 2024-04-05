“The enemy knows this is New India,” says PM Modi in Churu, Rajasthan | Morung Express

Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, saying the Congress had never allowed soldiers to take revenge on the enemy.

Addressing a mammoth rally in Rajasthan's Churu in support of the Devendra Jhajahria Paralympics, Prime Minister Modi said things have changed now because “the enemy knows that this is New India, who enters enemy territories to give them a befitting reply (Yeh Naya Bharat hai jo ghar mein ghus ke marta hai).”

As long as Congressmen remained in power, they kept the hands of our soldiers tied…The enemy attacked and left, but he would not allow the soldiers to respond. The soldiers continued to demand a top pension, but they did nothing… When our government came, we openly gave them permission to give dignified responses to enemies at the borders. Today, even the enemies know it’s Modi; It is New India which attacks after entering enemy territories. »

Prime Minister Modi recalled his visit to Churu on February 26, 2019, soon after the Balakot airstrikes. We have taught the terrorists a lesson, he said.

He repeated the words he shared in Churu last year and said, “Main desh nahin hukne donga, saugandh mujhe hai mitti ki…

When our army carried out the surgical strikes, the Ghamandiya Ghathbandhan demanded proof of bravery from the army. Insulting the army and dividing the country is the identity of the Congress party, he said.

PM Modi attacked the opposition alliance and said that the people of 'Ghamandiya Ghathbandhan' had called Lord Ram 'imaginary'.

Just a few months ago, the dream of the Ram temple in Ayodhya came true. The Congress party was openly insulting our faith, he said, adding, “The country has always paid the price for the sins of the Congress.

He said a journalist told him that the Congress party had issued a notice out of fear in which it asked its workers to remain discreet if there was any discussion on the Ram temple.

Our country can no longer tolerate this serious insult to our faith, he added.

Speaking on the bold steps taken by the NDA government, the Prime Minister said: Today, Article 370 has been abolished in Kashmir. The triple talaq law helps our Muslim sisters. Entire families lived in tension, in fear of triple talaq. Modi saved not only Muslim sisters but also all Muslim families. »

PM Modi congratulated BJP candidate Devendra Jhajharia, who is a Paralympic veteran and a three-time medalist (2 gold, 1 silver) in the Paralympics.

The Prime Minister said he shared a very close bond with Jhajharia and was impressed by his mother's inspiring words when he met her.

He said: Very few of you know that Devendra Jhajharia and I share a very old relationship. When I first met him, his mother's words touched my heart.

The mother, illiterate and poor, who struggled to survive, inspired her son to serve the country. Moreover, Devendra also worked hard to bring name and fame to India, leaving behind his problems of poverty. The reason why Modi gave ticket to Devendra was that the poor mother's son's dreams should also come true.

The other motive was for the sons and daughters of the Indian sporting world to remember that his contribution to the sporting world would never be forgotten. Devendra not only fought poverty but also made his country famous in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He said: Narendra Modi came from Delhi to Churu to seek blessings for Devendra. When Narendra seeks blessings, people shower them with open hearts.

PM Modi further said that a lot of work has been done in the last 10 years, but it was very little. What Modi has done so far is just an entry available in big hotels, much more needs to be done, he added.

He further mentioned the guarantees given by him which were fulfilled. The guarantees given by Modi have been fulfilled. Unlike other parties, the BJP does not just release its manifesto. We come with a letter of resolution. Most of the resolutions we issued in 2019 have been implemented.

Speaking about the pandemic period, he said: “We worked honestly. A crisis like corona has arrived. The world thought that India would be ruined and the world would also be ruined. In this crisis, India has made its country the fifth largest economy in the world. »

“We too could have said this is a disaster, what should I do? But Modi did not choose this path. Rising to the challenge is the strength of our soil. In Rajasthan, they say — Apni Karni, Paar Utarni. We worked hard and delivered results, he added.

Prime Minister Modi appealed to those present to exercise their right to vote.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP has fielded Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia from Churu. The Congress has given ticket to Rahul Kaswan, who left the BJP after being denied his candidature.