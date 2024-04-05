President Jokowi Inaugurates Kwarnas and LPK Kwarnas Scout Directorate for 2023-2028 Service Period





President Joko Widodo has confirmed the trustees of the National Kwartir (Kwarnas) of the Scout Movement and the trustees of the Kwarnas Audit Institute (LPK) of the Scout Movement for the 2023-2028 term. The inauguration took place at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Friday, April 5, 2024. This inauguration took place based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) of the Republic of Indonesia Number 23/M of 2024 regarding the inauguration of the National Quarterly Administrators of the Scout Movement and Managers of the National Quarterly Audit Institution of the Scout movement for service 2023-2028. Period. During this inauguration, President Jokowi guided the pronunciation of the Tri Satya Scout Promise. “For the sake of my honor, I promise to seriously fulfill my obligations to God Almighty and the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia, to practice Pancasila, to help others, to participate in building the society and to fulfill the Dharma scout.” » said President Jokowi while dictating the promise. Furthermore, President Jokowi awarded a badge of office to the Chairman of the Kwarnas Scout Movement for the 2023-2028 service period, Budi Waseso. President Jokowi then witnessed the reading of the pledge by the Chairman of Kwarnas and was followed by all appointed directors of Kwarnas. The event then continued with the signing of the Pledge and Inaugural Declaration of the Kwarnas Scout Movement Management and Kwarnas LPK Scout Movement Trustees for the 2023-2028 service period. The inauguration event ended with congratulations from President Jokowi, which was then followed by all guests present. In his statement after the inauguration, Kwarnas Chairman Budi Waseso expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by President Jokowi. He also considers Scouting to be a forum to educate the younger generation for the Indonesian nation. “I ask for your blessing that the education of the younger generation of our nation will be one of the things considered in Scouting, to color the character of the younger generation of Indonesia in the future. “One of them is coaching in scouting, I think that's it and we will follow that with our programs,” Budi said. Also present at the inauguration ceremony were Vice President Maruf Amin, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Sunarto, Chairman of Commission I of the DPR RI Meutya Hafid, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Audit Agency Hendra Susanto, as well as a number of MPR vice-presidents. RI, namely Hidayat Nur Wahid, Fadel Muhammad and Sjarifuddin Hassan. In addition, there were also Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Minister of Youth and of Sports Dito Ariotedjo, member of the Presidential Advisory Council. Council Gandi Sulistiyanto, Chief of Staff General Maruli Simanjuntak, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Vice Marshal TNI Mohamad Tonny Harjono, and former Air Force Chief of Staff, Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.

