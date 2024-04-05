Is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim to a small island in Sri Lanka an electoral ploy?

Since coming to power in 2014, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has faced widespread criticism for exploiting religious and border issues during election periods to win the support of Hindu voters.

The latest controversy arose after Tamil Nadu President and key BJP member K. Annamalai requested to receive information on the legal status of Katchatheevu through the historical records of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Based on this information, Annamalai claimed that the Congress and its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, a political party in Tamil Nadu, had collaborated to hand over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka on the basis of the maritime boundary agreement in the Strait of Palk, where the island is located. He had made similar statements over the years.

Several Indian politicians and analysts have warned against invalidating the deal. Apart from a possible row with Sri Lanka, other countries could also cast doubt on India's commitment to honor any other bilateral agreements it signed, they said.

In particular, they questioned S. Jaishankar's remarks on the cession of Katchatheevu, as previous Indian parliamentary sessions and legal arguments did not mention any such outcome under the 1974 agreement.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram warned in a statement that the BJP leaders' mendacious and belligerent comments on Katchatheevu could lead to a confrontation between the Sri Lankan government and the 3.5 million Tamils ​​living in the region and strain relations between Delhi and Colombo.

Chidambaram criticized the BJP and Jaishankar for their double standards over the territorial dispute between India and China over the Ladakh region. He said China had renamed villages and monuments in Ladakh, but the BJP government had not been firm in its demands for the territory from India.

Fueling hysteria on the island

On Wednesday, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said in a television interview that Colombo saw no need to reopen negotiations with India over Katchatheevu.

This is a problem discussed and resolved 50 years ago and there is no need for further discussions on this subject. I don't think it will come back, he said.

Ashok K. Kantha, former Indian ambassador to China, told This Week in Asia that Sri Lanka was aware that India was in the middle of an election period and that there was no suggestion that India was changing its position on the deal.

I don't think they will be too concerned about the previous statements, in which there was a resolution. [in India] calling for the recovery of Katchatheevu, it did not create serious repercussions in Sri Lanka, Kantha said.

Ajay Gudavarthy, an associate professor at Jawahar Nehru University, told This Week in Asia that the BJP typically used strategies to generate hysteria, often through bizarre claims before elections.

For example, during an election in Karnataka in May last year, Modi had accused the Congress party of pushing the southwestern state to secede from India, Gudavarthy said. Nothing could be more bizarre than a statement like that, he added.

The BJP is hoping that Katchatheevu can serve as a rallying point for the party to form new alliances, according to Gudavarthy, adding that this issue is unlikely to have much impact in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming elections.

The BJP has struggled to find something to rally around, especially with the changing political dynamics in Tamil Nadu, Gudavarthy said.

The potential diplomatic fallout with Sri Lanka is even more worrying if India continues to question the legal status of Katchatheevus, he added.

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during her official visit to Paris in 1971. India's BJP government accused Gandhi's Congress Party of abruptly ceding Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP

Recent History of Katchatheevus

India and Sri Lanka have claimed Katchatheevu since at least 1921, following a survey that placed the island within Sri Lanka's borders. Despite efforts to resolve the dispute, it persisted in the years following the independence of the two countries.

Located about 33 km from Rameswaram district of Tamil Nadu, the uninhabited island is 1.6 km long and only 300 meters at its widest point. One of the island's landmarks is the 120-year-old St. Anthony's Church, which attracts worshipers from India and Sri Lanka for an annual festival.

In 1974, Gandhi signed an agreement on behalf of the Congress government with Colombo to recognize Sri Lanka's ownership of Katchatheevu.

Indian fishermen had access to Katchatheevu for their fishing activities and were able to participate in the annual St. Anthonys Festival.

The agreement, however, does not specify the fishing rights of Indian fishermen. Tamil Nadu fishermen have often clashed with the Sri Lankan navy over disputed fishing grounds.

Multiple petitions were filed and letters to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) were submitted by Tamil Nadu's political leaders challenging Gandhi's decision.

In a hearing before the Supreme Court in 2014, India's Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi rejected the allegations in the petitions and said: Katchatheevu went to Sri Lanka by agreement in 1974. How can he be taken back today? If you want Katchatheevu back, you will have to go to war to get it back.