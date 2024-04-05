Pakistan investigates threatening letters sent to 18 judges





Pakistan's counterterrorism police are investigating a series of mysterious letters sent this week to at least 18 senior judges, accompanied by suspicious gunpowder. No trace of those responsible was immediately identified.

Police officials reported Friday that they had increased surveillance of visitors and roads leading to court buildings and judges' official residences in Islamabad and the provincial headquarters.

The letters came a week after six judges of the Islamabad High Court jointly wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council, which governs Pakistan's courts, alleging persistent intimidation and interference in court proceedings by the agency. military espionage of the country.

The threatening letters were received on Tuesday by the eight judges of the Federal Court in the capital. The next day, four judges of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, and six judges of the High Court in Lahore, the provincial capital, received similar letters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promised in a televised speech at his cabinet meeting on Thursday that his government would thoroughly investigate and solve the mystery of letters sent to various judges containing a suspicious powder.

An official police complaint said the sender of the letters threatening the judges identified himself as Tehreek-i-Namoos-i-Pakistan (the Pakistan Honor Movement), a previously unknown group.

The text attacked the country's justice system and mentioned the phrase bacillus anthracis with a sketch of a human skull and bones. Bacillus anthracis causes anthrax, a deadly disease in livestock and, sometimes, humans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pakistani English-language newspaper DAWN reported that the letters threatened that the contents of the envelopes were a warning for others to repent or face consequences.

Letter from the judges

In their letter to the Supreme Judicial Council a week earlier, the six judges of the Islamabad High Court accused members of the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, of subjecting them and their relatives to acts intimidation, coercion, torture and other abuses.

They said the aim of the intimidation was to secure favorable rulings in trials with political consequences, including those linked to imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ISI and the powerful military have not responded to the allegations.

The allegations prompted Sharif to appoint a retired judge to a special one-member commission of inquiry to probe the military's alleged interference in judicial matters. But the former judge quickly recused himself, saying the Supreme Court was the appropriate forum to investigate the matter.

Pakistan's chief justice then formed a seven-member bench of the Supreme Court and held a preliminary hearing on the judge's letter on Wednesday.

We cannot just turn a blind eye. It happens. Let's not pretend that nothing is happening, Athar Minallah, one of the sitting judges, said during the initial proceedings. We need to take this thing very seriously. What [the judges] I emphasized is [the] normalization of a culture of deviance on the part of the State.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 29.

The Pakistani military is known for its alleged role in creating or defeating elected governments in Pakistan. The powerful institution has staged three coups and directly ruled the country for more than three decades since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

Army generals are accused of interfering in politics even when not in power, in order to deter efforts that could curb the military's largely unquestioned powers.

