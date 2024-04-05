Politics
Michael Gove admits moral cowardice during Brexit campaign
Michael Gove has admitted showing moral cowardice during the Brexit campaign after failing to speak to then-Prime Minister David Cameron about his leading role in the Brexit campaign.
The Leveling Secretary said he was persuaded to take a more senior role by Vote Leave campaign coordinator and former Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings.
He made the comments to former chancellor George Osborne on the Political Currency podcast, also hosted by former Labor shadow chancellor Ed Balls.
Mr Osborne, a staunch Remainer supporter, said Mr Gove had promised Lord Cameron he would not play a leading role in the campaign but ended up becoming one of the most prominent members. most visible of the Vote Leave group.
The former chancellor asked Mr Gove: did you cheat on David? He certainly felt betrayed at the time.
Mr Gove denied betraying Lord Cameron, but added: As I mentioned, I think I could have been clearer earlier.
And I think it was an example of, on the one hand, cowardice on my part, moral cowardice, on the other hand, to recognize that maybe there is this feeling in politics, maybe something is going to happen, maybe that moment won't come where we I have to make that decision.
But I think David, in all honesty, should have expected me to be more candid earlier.
Mr Gove said he ended up going further than he thought during the campaign, as he found himself appearing on TV debates and political shows as a representative for Vote Leave.
Mr Balls asked the Leveling Secretary whether Mr Cummings' influence was one of the reasons he had become more involved than he thought at the start of the Brexit campaign.
Mr Gove replied: Yes. And again, one of the arguments was that if you don't do this, they'll get Farage, and then, with a wave of his arm, pointing to everyone in the office, including people who had worked with me for years, he said: You I can't let these people down.
He added that unlike Mr Osborne, who stayed up all night to see the referendum result, he only knew Vote Leave had won when his wife woke him up the next morning.
“I didn’t wake anyone, I just went and lay down on the couch, wide awake,” he said. And not only did I think, as I still think, that it was a disaster for my country, but I knew that it was an absolute disaster for my career, that it was basically the end of my political career. This is certainly, in my political career, or any part of my career, the most traumatic day of my life.
Mr Cameron and Mr Gove were once close friends, but fell out in 2016 over Mr Gove's active role in leading the Brexit campaign against him.
