Unpacking the AK Party's electoral setback in 2024

On March 31, local elections profoundly transformed the Turkish political landscape. For the first time since its rise in 2002, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) finished the elections in second place, marking a significant change in the country's political dynamics.

The Republican People's Party (CHP) became the leading party for the first time since its victory in 1977, receiving a substantial share of the vote. The AKP party did not obtain any major cities or provincial municipalities in the Aegean region, the country's westernmost area, and conceded the strategic Marmara region to the CHP, managing to gain only two metropolitan municipalities. In the traditionally supportive Black Sea region, it no longer retained its dominant status, losing many provinces and districts to the CHP or other parties.

A similar trend was observed in the Mediterranean region, where the AKP party only managed to take the lead in three provinces. In the southeastern and eastern Anatolian regions, it failed to surpass its traditional rival, the Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the Equality Party and People's Democracy (DEM Party), successor to the People's Democratic Party (HDP). . Notably, the AKP party lost around 4 million votes in this election, experiencing a 78% turnout, the lowest in the last two decades, while losing 2 million votes compared to the 2023 elections, when he won the presidency. On the other hand, the CHP increased its vote count by about 4.5 million from previous local elections and received 3.5 million more votes than in the 2023 elections that it lost.

This result means that the AKP party has lost its dominant position, marking its first electoral defeat since 2002.

Why did the AK Party lose?

Several factors contributed to the AKP party's unprecedented second place in the elections, which can be broadly divided into two categories. The first category encompasses issues directly related to daily life, particularly the economy, that influenced voter behavior and motivation. Despite Trkiyes' effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the country struggled to mitigate the pandemic-induced economic downturn. The depreciation of the Turkish lira against the dollar led to soaring costs and a consequent loss of price stability, leading to a significant increase in inflation. Trkiye has become the country with the highest food inflation rate.

Additionally, the devastating 2023 earthquake, which affected 11 provinces, inflicted more than $100 billion in damage to the Turkish economy. The government's pension policies, particularly in the run-up to the 2023 general election, have exacerbated the economic crisis. The continuing economic crisis and the hope that it would not be resolved quickly fueled voter discontent. The pensions debate, which affects around 16 million people and characterized by the government's decision to opt for the lowest possible pension, has sparked widespread resentment and anger, particularly among lower-income voters . Therefore, economic distress not only reduced voter turnout, but also significantly influenced those eager to hold the government accountable, primarily within the AKP party's support base.

The AK Party's demotion to second place is not solely due to economic factors. If the economy had been the only consideration, the party's victory in the 2023 elections would have been unlikely. Additionally, the party faced difficulties in its candidate selection process, particularly during the selection of candidates for metropolitan mayor. The AKP party's decision to field the same candidates in competitive provinces sparked public discontent and surprise among its supporters. In Istanbul, for example, where the AKP party traditionally enjoyed strong support, its preference for maintaining the status quo rather than initiating change allowed the CHP to achieve victories in many districts. Conversely, the CHP was bold in its candidate selection, opting for younger candidates and those outside its conventional ideological spectrum, including nationalist candidates, which contributed to its success in many constituencies in Ankara.

Another challenge for the AKP was competition with conservative candidates, particularly the shaky alliance with the New Welfare Party (YRP), another conservative party from the coalition for the 2023 presidential election, which led to a drop in votes in several cities. Notably, the YRP's opposition to the AKP party on various issues, such as Gaza and the economy, has become a point of contention among conservative voters.

Additionally, the AKP party's inability to develop a compelling overall narrative for the elections was a significant setback. Traditionally, security has been a key theme used successfully by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to mobilize voters. Despite economic challenges, voters often prioritized security issues, feeling uncomfortable with the opposition's approach to security. However, in local elections, the party failed to establish a compelling narrative that could motivate voters. The alliance with the YSP party, particularly in Istanbul, did not sufficiently challenge the CHP's appeal or position the AKP party as the only option for nationalist voters. Beyond security, the main election narrative failed to engage or interest the electorate. Even the legitimate concern of an earthquake in Istanbul has not found a convincing response.

The second category of reasons for the loss of the AKP party involves the broader transformation of socio-political, identity and ideological dynamics within Trkiye. A notable aspect of this transformation is the blurring of political lines and the diminishing distinction between parties. Traditionally, partisan identities become polarized, which significantly shapes voter behavior. However, the 2024 local elections highlighted a shift from this trend, with the CHP, traditionally a staunch defender of secularism, adopting a more flexible stance. The CHP's selection of candidates outside its traditional ideological framework, including those with nationalist leanings and those who emphasized their religiosity, represented a strategic decision. As a result, the AKP party, known for its conservative and religious positions, found itself competing not only with the CHP but also with the YRP, which appeals to a similar electoral base.

Political consequences of the election

Local elections are poised to have far-reaching consequences for the political economy of Trkiyes. A notable result is the ascendancy of the CHP which has become the leading party, surpassing the AKP in terms of the number of municipalities won. This victory not only solidifies the CHP's role as a formidable leader among opposition and socio-political groups, but also positions it favorably for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in 2028. Governing cities that contribute 78% of the country's output The country's GDP gives the CHP a strategic advantage, allowing it to significantly influence the economic landscape and establish an alternative domain of power. Conversely, the AKP faces the challenge of a declining conservative economic ecosystem, attributed to the loss of its traditional stronghold in political economy.

Furthermore, the election heralds a political paradigm shift, characterized by an evolution of positions and identities within nationalism, conservatism, religiosity and secularism. Such a transformation facilitates the fluidity of partisan allegiances, potentially giving rise to a two-bloc political scenario. As a result, the CHP may find itself adopting more right-wing policies to maintain its new leadership position and may reconsider its political and social ideologies. Simultaneously, the AKP party is tasked with reassessing and potentially redefining its core values ​​to regain support and prevent the erosion of its electoral base to emerging parties. This recalibration of political positions, moving away from the extremes of secularism or nationalism, could serve as a catalyst for reducing the sharp polarization that has characterized Turkish politics, paving the way for a more unified national discourse.

AK parties change

The recent election results provide important learning opportunities for the AKP party. President Erdoan assured the public that the party would learn the necessary lessons and address the issues identified following a post-election review with his team. However, the strategy for implementing these changes remains somewhat undefined at this point. Looking ahead, it appears that two primary schools of thought will influence the direction of the party. The first advocates a progressive and reformist approach that seeks to rejuvenate the original principles and political paradigm of the AKP party. This faction believes that a return to the party's reformative, democratic and progressive roots is essential to regain the support of those who have drifted away. The second school of thought leans towards maintaining the current course, advocating continuity rather than change.

President Erdoan appears inclined toward a sweeping overhaul, planning quick actions, including a reshuffle of the party leadership to realign the AKP with its core values ​​of reform and progress. This approach recognizes that the dilution of the party's influence within the government framework, particularly under the presidential system, contributed to its recent electoral setback. Erdoan is expected to take steps aimed at strengthening the party's government role.

For the AKP party and President Erdoan, the path forward is strewn with pitfalls. The most crucial factor for success on this path will be the effective management of the economy and its orientation towards exiting the current crisis.