Jokowi summons Sri Mulyani CS to discuss RAPBN 2025, here are the results!







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a meeting with several ministers at the State Palace in Jakarta, Friday (05/04/2024). The meeting took place around the discussion of RAPBN 2025. The meeting was also attended by Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa and Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “This afternoon, with the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister de Bappenas, I discussed the indicative ceiling of the APBN 2025,” Sri Mulyani said after the meeting. He explained that the RAPBN 2025, the first APBN of the new government, was prepared in accordance with the APBN cycle which begins with a discussion on macroeconomic policy and main points of fiscal policy. During the meeting, the steps for providing guidance regarding the indicative ceiling of institutional ministries were discussed. “It has already been reported that for 2025 we start by facing challenges that will probably be faced both from a global point of view, both from an economic point of view, such as rising rates of interest, inflation, but also affected capital flows, geopolitical tensions, as well as trends such as “digitalization, climate change and increasing demographic aging,” said Sri Mulyani. He said that to achieve a high-income country, in 2025, it will still be managed and focused on solving problems related to structural challenges. Like increasing productivity. “Therefore, the objective of fiscal policy for 2025 is to accelerate economic growth, increase well-being and converge prosperity and progress across regions,” he said. He further explained that several programs such as downstream, green transformation, infrastructure development, superior human resources, inclusion and bureaucratic reform would still be implemented. Apart from that, in future discussions, President Jokowi asked us to continue communicating with the new government. So that the new government can immediately implement the priority programs presented to it during the first year. Apart from this, a commitment was also agreed to keep the deficit below 3%. Also for various programs, especially in the field of human resources, such as education, health and social protection. “I am assured that he has taken into account various priority programs for the new government,” Sri Mulyani said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article APBN IDR 3,325 T from Jokowi next year, what for? (emy/me)



