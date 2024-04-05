US-Chinese military negotiations resume on air and maritime security after a hiatus of almost two years.

WASHINGTON– For the first time in nearly two years, U.S. and Chinese defense officials met this week to discuss dangerous and aggressive ship-and-aircraft incidents between the two militaries in the Pacific region, reigniting a dialogue that Beijing abruptly ended a dispute involving Taiwan.

The meeting, which took place Wednesday and Thursday in Hawaii, came as Washington and Beijing work to expand communications between the two world powers and ease escalating tensions. Military-to-military contacts were at a standstill in August 2022, when Beijing suspended all such communications after House Speaker Nancy Pelosis visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its own.

The thaw in relations between the two countries began last November when US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. About a month later, Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with his Chinese counterpart on a video call in the first high-level military contact since Pelosi's visit.

Other high-level talks continued, including a call earlier this week between Biden and Xi, and a visit to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that began Thursday.

The resurgence of talks among senior military officials includes the resumption of routine engagements, including the China-U.S. Maritime Military Consultative Agreement meeting, held this week in Hawaii, and bilateral policy coordination talks of defense, which took place earlier this year.

The maritime meeting focuses on dangerous and unprofessional incidents involving the U.S. and Chinese militaries, while the coordination talks focus on broader policy issues. This week's meeting included members of Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Force and the People's Liberation Army. This is the first time since 2019 that the meeting has been held in person; there was a virtual meeting in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say this week's meeting was attended by about 18 senior military and civilian officials from each side. The U.S. and Chinese delegations each cited several specific incidents in recent years that they said raised operational security concerns, and the group discussed them.

“Open, direct and clear communications with the PLA – and with all other military forces in the region – are of the utmost importance to avoid accidents and communications problems,” said the head of the US delegation, Army Col. Ian Francis, in a statement. .

Francis, who is director of Northeast Asia policy at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said the United States is encouraged that the People's Liberation Army is honoring its commitments to the maritime agreement.

Two U.S. officials said they have seen a reduction in the number of dangerous incidents by Chinese military planes and ships in recent months. They said the meeting was a way to ensure the trend continues and overall security is strengthened in the region for troops operating there. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the meetings are private.

The United States has always considered military communications with China essential to avoid any missteps between its armed forces and to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific.

Pelosi became the highest-ranking U.S. lawmaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, when then-President Newt Gingrich visited. His visit triggered a surge in China's military maneuvers. Beijing has sent warships and aircraft across the midline of the Taiwan Strait, claiming the de facto border does not exist, fired missiles into Taiwan itself, and defied established norms by firing missiles into the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

Over the next two years, U.S. military officials repeatedly objected to a series of dangerous interceptions by Chinese aircraft in the Pacific and other dangerous incidents.

Last October, the Pentagon released images of some of the more than 180 interceptions of U.S. warplanes by Chinese planes over the previous two years. And military officials said that number was higher than the total amount over the previous decade, a trend they found worrying. Last year, a Chinese pilot flew within 10 feet of a U.S. Air Force B-52, which was conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace.

China's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, has criticized the United States for what it calls interference in both Taiwan and the South China Sea, accusing U.S. arms sales to Taiwan of making the more dangerous situation.