Ide-Cel receives approval for earlier treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma





Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; Abecema) from Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio, Inc. has been approved for the early treatment of multiple myeloma.1 Patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after at least 2 treatments Previous injuries can be treated with this new treatment.

Multiple myeloma is an incurable disease that can experience various remissions and relapses. Treatment and management often involves immunomodulatory agents (IMiDs), proteasome inhibitors (PIs) and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies. Poor outcomes and progression-free survival (PFS) were associated with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma exposed to three classes. Ide-cel aims to improve both in these patients.

Ide-cel works as a single infusion taken after 2 previous lines of treatment. The approval comes based on the phase 3 KarMMa-3 trial. The open-label, global, randomized, controlled trial compared ide-cel to standard treatment. All multiple myeloma patients had received 2 to 4 lines of treatment before receiving ide-cel. A total of 94% of patients had disease refractory to daratumumab treatment and 56% crossed over to ide-cel as subsequent therapy after the final PFS analysis.

254 patients received ide-cel and 132 received standard treatment regimens, which included a combination of daratumumab, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone, among other combinations. There was a median follow-up of 15.9 months for PFS analysis. PFS was tripled in patients who received ide-cel, with those on ide-cel having a median PFS of 13.3 months (95% CI, 11.8-16.1) versus 4.4 months (95% CI, 11.8-16.1 months). 95%, 3.4-5.9) in patients using the standard treatment regimen (HR, 0.49; 95% CI, 0.38-0.64). The reduction in risk of disease progression was reduced by 51%.

Overall response rates also showed improvement as 71% of patients achieved a response and 39% achieved a complete or strict complete response. In comparison, standard treatment regimens achieved only a 42% response and a 5% complete response. The duration of response to ide-cel was 14.8 months (95% CI, 12.0-18.6) and patients who achieved a complete response had a median duration of response of 20 months (95% CI , 15.8-24.3).

Low-grade cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity were low when using ide-cel. Any grade of CRS affected 89% of patients; grade 3 or higher was reported in 7% of patients, with 0.9% reporting grade 5 CRS. The median time to onset was 1 day (range: 1-27 days) with a median duration of 5 days (range: 1-63). Neurotoxicity was noted in 40% of patients and 4% had grade 3 neurotoxicity; grade 4 was reported in 0.6% of patients. The onset of neurotoxicity lasted an average of 2 days (range: 1-148 days) and lasted a median of 8 days (range: 1-720).

The approval comes after the FDA voted in favor of ide-cel on March 15 by an 8-3 vote. The FDA recognized that the treatment has a favorable benefit/risk profile for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The recommendation was considered during the review process for formal FDA approval. Ide-cel has already been approved for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 4 prior lines of therapy, an approval based on phase 2 results from the KarMMA trial.3 For patients who have previously received 4 lines of therapy of treatment and After receiving ide-cel, the response rate was 73% and the complete response rate was 33%, with a median PFS of 8.8 months (95% CI, 5.6-11.6 ).

This approval supports our commitment to addressing the unmet needs of more multiple myeloma patients by improving the current treatment paradigm, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of innovation and advancement of research in cell therapy to deliver potentially transformative therapies, said Bryan Campbell, the senior vice president and business leader of cell therapy at Bristol Myers Squibb, in a press release.1

