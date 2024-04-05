Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case using Presidential Records Act





A judge on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump's request to dismiss a case alleging he mishandled classified documents, rejecting his argument that the documents were considered personal under the Presidential Records Act.

The charges against Trump “make no reference to the Presidential Records Act, nor do they rely on that statute to find a violation,” U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon wrote.

“For these reasons, accepting as true the allegations in the superseding indictment, the Presidential Records Act does not provide a pretrial basis for dismissing the case,” the judge wrote, raising the possibility that the The defense argument can be used later.

Cannon had asked both sides to respond to the argument that national security documents could be considered personal in proposed jury instructions, an argument that special counsel Jack Smith's office considered “fundamentally wrong”. The judge said in her ruling Thursday that Smith's request to decide the issue now was “unprecedented and unfair.”

Cannon disputed that his order seeking preliminary instructions was anything but “a genuine attempt, in the context of the upcoming trial, to better understand the competing positions of the parties and the issues to be presented to the jury in this complex case.”

The Presidential Records Act requires the return of presidential records at the end of the president's term, but states that they can retain their personal files, which are described as documents containing highly personal information, such as diaries, journals and medical records.

In a filing Tuesday, Smith's office said Cannon's proposed instruction on Trump's broader interpretation of the law would essentially result in the jury being asked to accept Trump's defense, which it said , is fiction.

All of Trump's efforts to rely on the PRA are based on no facts, prosecutors said. This is a post hoc justification concocted more than a year after he left the White House, and his invocation before this PRA Court is not based on any decision he actually made during his presidency of designate one of the accused documents as personal. .

Cannon's request last month regarding proposed jury instructions incorporating Trump's PRA was unexpected. This happened after a hearing in which the judge seemed very skeptical about the defense, and it also happened when there was no firm trial date for the start of the case. affair.

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 20, but the judge has repeatedly indicated that the date will be pushed back and asked both sides to submit new proposals. Both sides did so in late February, but Cannon has yet to rule.

Trump faces multiple charges in the classified documents case, including willful withholding of national defense information, false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or a file and the concealment of a document by corruption.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Catherine Doyle

Daniel Barnes

Dareh Gregorian

Zo Richards, Megan Lebowitz and Summer Concepcion contributed.

