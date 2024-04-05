Sri Mulyani testifies that Jokowi's social assistance comes from the president's operational funds





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Finances Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that President Joko Widodo's budget or JokowiSocial assistance did not come from the national social protection budget (Perlinsos) but from the president's operational funds. The statement was made during the hearing on the presidential election dispute case at the constitutional Court in Jakarta, Friday, April 5, when Judge Saldi Isra questioned the origin of funds for the presidential visit and social assistance programs during the election campaign period. Sri and three other ministers, coordinating minister for economic affairs Airlangga HartartoCoordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy and Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini were summoned by the Constitutional Court today. President Jokowi actively distributed social assistance ahead of the February 14 presidential election, raising allegations that the aid was politicized to encourage voters to turn to Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is his elder. On March 20, the General Election Commission (KPU) declared Prabowo-Gibran the winner over two other pairs of candidates, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar And Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. Minister Sri explained that the operational funds of the President are regulated by Regulation of the Minister of Finance No. 48 of 2008, as amended by Regulation of the Minister of Finance No. 106 of 2008. Meanwhile, the community funds of the President are regulated by Regulation of the Minister of Finance No. 2. of 2020. Based on these regulations, the President and Vice President may use community funds to organize religious, educational, social, economic, cultural, youth, women's empowerment, sports and other activities for the people. “This assistance can be provided in the form of goods or money,” Sri added. She pointed out that the President's operational fund in 2023 was Rp. 156.5 billion with an achievement of Rp. 127.8 billion, or 82 percent. “In 2024, the budgetary allocation for the President's Operational Fund and Community Assistance Fund amounts to Rs138.3 billion. The realization till March and April was Rs 18.7 billion, or 14 percent,” Sri Mulyani pointed out. BETWEEN Editor's Pick: Election Dispute Hearing; Optimistic summoned ministers from Ganjar-Mahfud team will provide facts

Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1853788/sri-mulyani-testifies-jokowi-social-aid-comes-from-presidents-operational-funds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos