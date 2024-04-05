Islamist party leader criticizes Erdoan for sending boron to Israel

Fatih Erbakan, leader of the New Islamist Welfare Party (YRP), criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan over a boron shipment from Turkey to Israel by a company owned by the Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF), headed by the president.

“A document has surfaced showing that ET Maden, a Turkish fund company that reports directly to the president, exported 21 tons of boron in the form of boric acid to Israel just a week before the elections. As the New Social Party, we once again call on the authorities to get rid of this great sin IMMEDIATELY! » tweeted Erbakan, sharing a draft law published Wednesday by investigative journalist Metin Cihan.

A document was released showing that ET Mine, one of the Turkey Wealth Fund companies directly affiliated with the president, exported 21 tons of boron ore in the form of boric acid to Israel a week before the elections. As the Party of Providence, we have once again appealed to the authorities pic.twitter.com/twyxZ4Isoi —Dr. Fatih Erbakan (@ErbakanFatih) April 4, 2024

The shipment, along with large shipments of other goods from Turkey to Israel, is taking place despite Erdo's harsh criticism of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Israel began bombing Gaza following an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on October 7, which killed around 1,200 people in Israel. The death toll in Gaza stands at more than 33,037, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

According to the invoice shared by Cihan on

This transaction stands in stark contrast to the Turkish government's verbal condemnations of Israeli military actions in Gaza and its stated support for the Palestinian cause.

This revelation comes at a time when Turkey's stance towards Israel is under scrutiny due to a perceived contradiction between genocide allegations and the government and private companies that do business with the country as d 'habit.

Erdoan supporters and members of the government defend Turkey's current trade with Israel on the grounds that it is conducted by private companies and that government intervention would disrupt markets, harming Turkey more than Israel.

However, Cihan's revelations now show that the trade is not only conducted by private companies but also by a company directly controlled by Erdoan through the TWF.

The trade between Turkey and Israel, which is partly managed by those close to Erdoan despite his anti-Israeli rhetoric, was first uncovered by investigative journalist Cihan in late November. Since then, Cihan has been reporting on trade between the two countries based on publicly available sources.

Despite the ongoing conflict and Erdoan's condemnation, Israel remains an important trading partner for Turkey, ranking 13th on the list of Turkish exports in 2023. Trade between the two countries stood at 5.42 billion dollars last year and accounted for 2.1 percent of Turkey's total exports, a decline from 2023. 7 billion dollars in 2022.

Observers say Cihan's revelations about the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) hypocrisy over Gaza have been weaponized by opposition parties ahead of Sunday's local elections and are one of the reasons for the rise of the Islamist YRP, which achieved victory. almost 6 percent of the vote and 60 municipalities, becoming the third political party in terms of vote share.

Erdoans' AKP was relegated to second place behind the largest opposition Republican People's Party on Sunday for a historic first, which came as a shock to the 70-year-old leader.

The YRP, which allied itself with Erdoans' AKP in May's elections but then split from it and fielded its own candidates for Sunday's elections, turned out to be the third largest party winner in local polls.

The YRP, created in 2018 by Fatih Erbakan, son of the legendary Islamist Prime Minister and leader of the Prosperity Party (RP) Necmettin Erbakan, participated in May in Erdoans' Public Alliance, including the extreme MHP right and several small parties. general election. The YRP managed to win five seats in Parliament by winning 2.8 percent of the vote nationally at the time, or 1.5 million votes.

On Sunday, the YRP managed to secure 6.1 percent of the vote nationally, or 2.8 million votes.

Many say the YRP's anti-Israel rhetoric and criticism of the AKP government's continued trade with Israel despite its war on Gaza have prompted Turkish Islamist and conservative voters to view the YRP as an alternative to the AKP.

A few days before the elections, YRP leader Fatih Erbakan imposed conditions on the AKP in exchange for the withdrawal of his party's candidate from the elections in Istanbul. He called on the AKP government to cut off trade with Israel and close the Krecik radar station in eastern Turkey, established in 2012 for use by NATO as an early warning radar against ballistic missile attacks, which he says is used to protect Israel. and increase pensions to a minimum of 20,000 TL ($616).

The AKP ignored the YRP's demands.