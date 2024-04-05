Donald Trump's big mouth could cost him even more on Truth Social





Even after bragging about his assets and businesses, Donald Trump just can't stop.

After a rough week for his new social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, the former president spoke out Thursday on his Truth Social account about the platform's performance, at least in his opinion. But Trump may have violated some Securities and Exchange Commission rules in doing so.

SEC laws prohibit the use of manipulative and deceptive devices to inflate stocks. Trumps who brag about their companies' heavy losses might fall into this category, Trump critic George Conway tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The Truth Social posts in question could be seen as the former president trying to convince his company to raise its stock price after a rough week. Trump Media's IPO got off to a strong start last week, hitting a high of $79.38 per share. But then SEC filings released Monday showed the company suffered losses in 2023 of a whopping $58 million, with just $4.1 million in revenue. Then, on Wednesday, two of the company's major investors pleaded guilty to using the company's private information to engage in insider trading.

As a result, TMTG's stock price fell rapidly. It currently sits at just under $43 per share. To make matters worse, stock traders are shorting the company, betting that its stock price will fall even further.

Trump has long boasted about his finances and found himself in legal trouble when a New York judge ruled that he had committed bank fraud and issued a final judgment of a $350 million fine for inflating his net worth and lying about the value of his assets. various real estate assets. His recent posts about one of his newest ventures seem to fit this pattern. Trump certainly can't afford further legal action right now, especially when he's having enough trouble paying legal fees for the cases he already has.

