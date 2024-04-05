Politics
The last 10 years, an 'appetizer', a main course to come: PM Modi at the Churu rally
Highlighting the work done by his government over the last decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said this was just an “appetizer” and the main course was yet to come.
At a rally in Churu, his second election rally in Rajasthan in three days, PM Modi also accused the Congress of insulting the army and dividing the people, saying this represented the party's “identity” of opposition.
He added that the country is now a “new India”, striking into enemy territory – an apparent reference to counter-attacks in Pakistan after terrorist attacks in India. “Naya Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai.”
“Today, even the enemy knows that it is Modi, this is the new India,” PM Modi added.
“No matter what happened, whatever happened so far is just a trailer. What Modi has done so far was just an appetizer and the main course main is still to come,” he said. “There is a lot to do… there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country very far.”
Attacking the Congress, Modi said the country was in a bad state when the party was in power.
“The economy collapsed due to big scams and looting of Congress. India's reputation in the world was in decline… Even after so many decades of independence, people were struggling to meet the necessities basic,” he added.
“People thought nothing could change, everyone was plunged into despair. In this despair and frustration, in 2014, you gave the son of the poor a chance to serve you. Disappointment and frustration cannot match Modi. I have decided that the situation must change,” the Prime Minister said, adding that India is his family.
In a crisis as serious as the Covid-19 pandemic, when the whole world thought India would be ruined, “we Indians made this country the fifth largest economy in the world”, he said.
“I could also have said that the whole world is facing a disaster, what should I do? Maybe the countrymen would have accepted it, but Modi did not choose this path,” he said. asserted.
Today, the 'Modi Guarantee' is being discussed in the country, he said, adding that Rajasthan is an example of how Modi's guarantees were fulfilled and how quickly.
“I gave an assurance that bottles for the poor would be cheaper, it was fulfilled. A probe will be conducted against the paper leakage industry in Congress, it has been completed,” Modi said.
The previous Congress government in the state had stalled the East Rajasthan canal project, but after the BJP came to power, not only was the project approved but work was also started, he said added. “Whatever the BJP says, it delivers.”
“Unlike other parties, the BJP does not just bring out the 'Ghoshna Patra', it brings the 'Sankalp Patra',” Modi said, adding that most of the promises made in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in 2019 were held.
He also attacked the Congress for its stand on the Ayodhya Ram temple issue.
“Just now the journalists were saying that the Congress has issued a notice. They are so scared that they have told all Congress units to keep their mouths shut whenever there is talk of the Ayodhya temple Ram,” the Prime Minister said.
“They feel that by taking the name Ram, they do not know when they will become Ram-Ram. (They think if they take the name Ram, it can become 'Ram-Ram' for them),” Modi said.
Targeting India's opposition bloc, Prime Minister Modi said: “I say eliminate corruption, they say save corruption.” »
“The people of 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' are not organizing rallies for elections but to save the corrupt,” Modi asserted.
The ED alone has seized assets worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 years, the Prime Minister said and asked people if such action against the corrupt should not be taken.
“No matter what lies the opposition parties spread against me, I am not afraid,” he said.
“The Congress and the INDI Alliance have their own interests. They have nothing to do with the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalits and underprivileged people. These are the same people who did not respect Baba Ambedkar,” Modi said.
“Congress did not allow Bharat Ratna for Baba Saheb for decades. They imposed Emergency. Backward Classes Commission was not given constitutional status. Modi fulfilled the many-year-old demand decades. The BJP has given the country a Dalit president and a tribal woman as president,” he said. said.
Modi said when airstrikes and surgical strikes took place, Congress members asked for proof.
“What were Congress colleagues saying about the strike? They were demanding proof of bravery from our Army. Insulting the Army and dividing the country is the Congress's identity,” he said.
Modi also said that the Congress has always prioritized appeasement over the interests of the country.
“The country has seen how far these people can go to please others. They have said in court that Lord Shri Ram is imaginary,” he said in another attack on the Congress.
The entire country was celebrating the realization of the dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, but the Congress was openly insulting the faith, Modi added.
Referring to the 'triple talaq' law, he said it had saved the lives of not only Muslim sisters but also all Muslim families.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP candidate for Churu Lok Sabha seat Devendra Jhajharia also addressed the gathering.
