



NEW YORK (AP) Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper called it a threat to democracy. Former national security adviser John Bolton declared him unfit for the presidency. And former Vice President Mike Pence refused to support it, citing deep differences.

As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he faces vigorous opposition from a contingent of former officials who forcefully warn against his return to power and make dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.

This is a startling chorus of detractors, unprecedented in the modern era, from those who witnessed first-hand his leadership and the turmoil that followed.

Sarah Matthews, a former Trump aide who testified before the House committee on Jan. 6 and is among those who have warned of the threat he poses, said it was mind-boggling how many members of his senior executives had denounced him.

These are people who have seen him up close and personal and seen his leadership style, Matthews said.

The American people should listen to what these people are saying, because it should be alarming that the people Trump hired to work for him in a first term are saying he is not fit to serve a second term.

However, critics remain a clear minority. Republican lawmakers and officials across the party endorsed Trump's proposal, some reluctantly, others with fervor and enthusiasm. Many aides and Cabinet officials who served under Trump are out for another term, something the Trump campaign is quick to point out.

The majority of people who served in President Trump's Cabinet and his administration, like the majority of Americans, overwhelmingly supported his bid to defeat crooked Joe Biden and retake the White House, campaign spokesperson said Trump, Steven Cheung.

Still, the Biden campaign has trumpeted criticism of former Trump officials in statements and social media posts, hoping to win over at least some Republican voters, including those who supported other candidates in the primaries of the GOP, that they cannot support his candidacy.

Those who worked with Donald Trump at the highest levels of his administration believe he is too dangerous, too selfish and too extremist to lead our country again, we agree, campaign spokesperson said Biden, Ammar Moussa.

In many ways, the schism between Trump's former officials is an extension of his tenure in the White House. Friction was constant as Trump's demands were met with resistance from some officials and aides who refused demands they deemed erroneous, unrealistic and, sometimes, downright illegal. Shooting was frequent. Many have stopped.

Staff upheaval was particularly intense in the chaotic weeks following the 2020 election, as Trump worked to overturn his election loss to Biden. Trump summoned his supporters to Washington on January 6, 2021, as his lies about a stolen election became the rallying cry for supporters who violently breached the U.S. Capitol. Many people serving in the administration resigned in protest, including Matthews.

Trump's bid to stay in power included a relentless pressure campaign against Pence, who as vice president was responsible for presiding over the counting of Electoral College ballots on January 6. Trump was adamant that Pence should stop Biden from becoming president, which he had done. no power to do. Pence had to flee the Senate chamber on January 6 as rioters stormed the building to chants of Hang Mike Pence!

Pence recently said he couldn't in good conscience support Trump because of Jan. 6 and other issues, even though he was proud of what they accomplished together.

And Pence is not alone.

Esper, who was fired by Trump days after the 2020 election, clashed with the then-president over several issues, including Trump's willingness to deploy military troops to respond to civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd by the police in 2020.

In a recent interview with HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher, Esper reiterated a warning that Trump is a threat to democracy and added, “I think there's a lot of reason to be concerned.”

I won't vote for Trump, but every day Trump does something crazy, the door to voting for Biden opens a little more, and that's where I am, Esper said.

Among Trump's harshest critics are former aides who worked closely with him at the White House, particularly a trio who rose to prominence testifying about the Jan. 6 attack and pressure from Trump to overturn the election.

The group includes Matthews, Trump's former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Cassidy Hutchinson, a former senior aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows. In recent months, they have given a series of interviews opposing their former boss.

Basically, a second Trump term could mean the end of American democracy as we know it, and I don't say that lightly, Griffin told ABC in December.

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, had his own falling out with Trump. Kelly, in a lengthy statement to CNN in October, described Trump as someone who admires murderous autocrats and dictators and who has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution and the rule of law.

Olivia Troye, a former Pence adviser who left the White House in 2020, and former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who resigned on January 6, are both outspoken critics who have said they did not vote for Trump in 2020.

Even Bill Barr, Trump's former attorney general who has not ruled out voting for him again, called Trump a consummate narcissist who consistently engages in reckless conduct that endangers his political supporters and the conservative agenda and republican.

Yet the ranks of former Trump officials who oppose his candidacy are vastly outnumbered by those who support it.

Linda McMahon, who led the Small Business Administration under Trump, is co-chairing a major fundraiser for the former president Saturday in Florida, alongside Trump's former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

McMahon is also chairman of the board of the America First Policy Institute, which is full of former Trump officials and has been described as an administration waiting for a second Trump term.

The institute is led by Brooke Rollins, Trump's former domestic policy chief, and counts Pence's national security adviser and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg among its chairs, as well as former Secretary Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Trump's US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and former Energy Secretary. Larry Kudlow, director of the Economic Council.

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker campaigned for Trump, as did former Housing Secretary Ben Carson, who called him a friend of America.

Trump also gained support from former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, former Interior Secretary and Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, and Russell Vought, who led the Office of Management and Budget. Trump.

Vought said in an article on X that Trump is the only person I trust to take a wrecking ball to the deep state.

Trump supporters are also quick to dismiss criticism from within the party.

Carmen McVane, who attended Trump's rally Tuesday in Green Bay, Wis., said those who speak negatively about Trump or refuse to endorse him are RINOs, or Republicans in name only, and will only help Biden and the Democrats.

There are a lot of RINOs who aren't doing what they're supposed to do, McVane said. It's time for everyone to support what we have and move forward with full force.

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

