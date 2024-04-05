Jokowi asks new government to keep deficit below 3 percent





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of the new government keeping the deficit below 3%. Jokowi conveyed this during his meeting with Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of National Development Planning/Chief Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday (4/05/2024). According to Finance Minister Sri, the agreement aims to keep the deficit below 3% in order to improve the quality and stability of the implementation of the new government's priority programs. “Earlier, it was also agreed to keep the deficit below 3% in order to maintain discipline within the APBN, and also to improve quality and stability so that the new government can focus on implementation of its priority programs,” Sri told reporters. Jokowi also stressed the importance of communication between Sri, Airlangga and Suharso with the new government so that they can immediately implement priority programs in the first year of their term. “Mr. President asked us to continue communicating, especially with the new government. So that the new government can immediately implement priority programs during the first year,” Sri explained. Apart from this, Sri highlighted that the programs, especially in the area of ​​human resources (HR), such as education, health and social protection, covered various priorities of the incoming government. During the government transition period, Sri said various posture designs for APBN 2025 would be refined, while maintaining a good political process. “We will adjust the posture of the APBN 2025 to the new government, taking into account its priority programs. However, we will continue to maintain prudence in fiscal policy, in particular by keeping the deficit below 3%,” he said. -he explains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/nasional/2809511/jokowi-minta-pemerintahan-baru-jaga-defisit-di-bawah-3-persen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos