Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi asks officials to finalize plans to boost economy to $6.69 trillion by 2030

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confident of winning national elections starting this month, has set an ambitious goal of doubling the economy and exports this decade, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

Modi highlighted economic growth as one of his greatest achievements during campaign rallies and “guaranteed” that the global economy would jump from fifth to third place in the world if he wins a third consecutive term, as predicted polls.

He has already directed officials to finalize by about May plans to grow the economy to $6.69 trillion in nominal terms by 2030, from about $3.51 trillion currently, according to the October document . Although not very detailed on how to achieve this, this document served as a basis for management meetings.

When he took office for a second term five years ago, Modi promised to grow the economy to $5 trillion by the current fiscal year, but partly because of COVID-related disruptions -19, it is now virtually impossible to achieve this goal.

For the next six years, Modi's goal is to increase per capita income from around $2,500 to $4,418, the document said, without specifying the spending or reforms needed to get there.

Modi's office and the finance ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Independent economist Saugata Bhattacharya said that while real GDP may grow by 6-6.5%, inflation remains around 4.5% and the rupee continues to depreciate against the dollar by 1-1.5%. % each year, the economy can double in seven years in nominal dollar terms. .

“The question that a vision document should address is the set of structural reforms needed to sustain this real GDP growth rate or a higher growth rate over a long period of time, which is a very difficult feat,” he said. he declared.

The economy, however, is expected to have grown by around 8% in the last financial year ending March 31, the fastest among major countries, thanks to strong manufacturing and construction activity driven by government spending.

A former senior finance ministry official, Subhash Chandra Garg, said growth projections like those contained in the document are mainly based on “backward-looking arithmetic” and lack a “reform and investment plan”.

“Usually, such mental gymnastics based on arithmetic calculations and assumptions makes no sense unless there is a serious reform and investment plan to test the dynamics of the real economy,” he said. said Garg, finance secretary in the Modi government until 2019.

The main opposition Congress party says India's economic growth in recent years under Modi has done little to create jobs or ease rural distress, while the disparity between rich and poor widens. is dug.

The document said Modi's government wants exports of goods and services to increase from around $700 billion to $1.58 trillion by 2030, which could double the share of Indian exports in global trade more than 4%.

The government also plans to focus on 70 areas for improvement, including workforce skills and vocational training, crucial demands of industry executives who often complain about the skill level of the workforce. of work.

He wants the literacy rate to reach 82% by 2030, compared to around 78% currently, for unemployment to fall to less than 5% from 8% and for the activity rate to increase from 46% currently to more than 50 %.

Modi has told rallies that he must stay in power to implement measures to move India toward a developed economy by 2047, the 100th anniversary of independence, from current average income levels . He did not specify the measures.

Opinion polls show he will win big in the elections which begin on April 19 and end after seven phases on June 1, with vote counting on June 4.

A coalition led by Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could win nearly three-quarters of the parliamentary seats in the country of 1.42 billion people, according to a poll on Wednesday, while the Congress could reach a level record.

He would be the first person since Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's independence to win three consecutive terms.