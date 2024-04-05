Donald Trump stung by two legal defeats in one day





U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday denied a motion by Donald Trump to dismiss the classified documents case against him on the grounds that the documents were considered personal under the Records Act presidential elections.

His ruling came hours after Judge Scott McAfee issued a ruling denying Trump's attempts to have election interference charges against him in Georgia dropped, citing the First Amendment.

Cannon wrote that the charges Trump sought to have dismissed “make no reference to the Presidential Records Act, nor do they rely on that law to find a violation.”

She added that for “these reasons, and accepting as true the allegations in the superseding indictment, the Presidential Records Act does not provide a pretrial basis for dismissing the case.”

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative via email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event April 2, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Two separate court rulings ruled against Trump on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event April 2, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Two separate court rulings ruled against Trump on Thursday. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in what was seen as a victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in her ongoing legal battle against Trump, McAfee wrote in the order he issued that “without excluding the possibility to raise similar challenges at the appropriate time after the decision.” establishing a factual record, defendants' motions on First Amendment grounds are denied.

“Defendants seek to dismiss the indictment on the basis of the First Amendment as applied and apparent,” the order states. “They contend that these prosecutions violate First Amendment protections regarding speech and political activity, freedom of association, and the right to petition Congress with respect to their alleged conduct, and further contend that the charges brought against them are too broad.”

Trump continued to deny any wrongdoing in both cases.

The context

Trump had previously been indicted by Willis' office on charges related to alleged election interference in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election. Trump and 18 co-defendants were also charged with violating Georgia's Democratically Influenced Organizations Act. racketeers and corrupt (RICO).

In the case overseen by Cannon, Trump is accused of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and obstructing federal officials' attempts to recover them.

What we know

Last week, Trump's legal team argued to have the charges against him dropped in Fulton County.

“There is nothing factually alleged against President Trump that is not political speech,” said Steve Sadow, Trump's lawyer.

Earlier this week, Jack Smith, the lead prosecutor in the classified documents case, objected to Cannon's proposed jury instructions, suggesting that Trump may have had the legal right, under the Presidential Records Act, to to declare presidential documents as personal property after leaving office.

Smith wrote to Cannon, a Trump appointee, saying her proposed instructions risked 'distortion'[ing] the trial” that Trump faces in Florida.

Views

In a statement to Newsweek on Thursday, Sadow said, “President Trump and the other defendants respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee's order and will continue to evaluate their options regarding First Amendment challenges.” Significantly, the court's decision made it clear that the defendants were not excluded. to re-raise their “challenges as applied at the appropriate time after the establishment of a factual record.”

Writing on

“Not only the judge [Cannon] facing the certain prospect of being deported. If Smith had asked the Circuit to force her to rule or appealed a decision in favor of Trump, the 11th Circuit could have ordered her disqualification,” Vance added. “That is not an option, at least not for the moment.”

And after

Willis has requested that the election interference trial begin as early as August, but McAfee has not set a date.

The classified documents trial was originally scheduled to begin next month, but Cannon is expected to delay its start.

Updated 4/24/04 at 4:55 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to include more information.

