FBI Probing Free Airline Upgrades Adams Received





Federal authorities investigating Mayor Eric Adams' campaign fundraising have examined valuable flight upgrades they believe he received from Turkish Airlines, which elevated him to the highest seat class available for international travel, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The probe is part of a broader corruption investigation that has already led the FBI to search the homes of the New York-based former Turkish Airlines executive and aides to Mr. Adams, who frequently traveled abroad and did not hide his identity. affinity to fly on the Turkish carrier. The investigation came to light in November after FBI agents searched the homes of former airline executive Cenk Cal, the mayor's liaison to the Turkish community, Rana Abbasova, and his chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, and seized Mr. Adams' electronic devices. . The investigation has shaken an administration increasingly mired in investigations and beset by legal and ethical problems.

The broader investigation has focused at least in part on whether the Turkish government conspired with Mr. Adams' mayoral campaign to funnel foreign money into its coffers, and whether Mr. Adams pressures New York City firefighters to approve new Turkish skyscraper. consulate in Manhattan despite security concerns. Mr. Adams' relationship with Turkish Airlines extends beyond just being a passenger. He attended meetings and events with representatives of the airline, which is half-owned by the Turkish government's sovereign wealth fund. Some of these interactions took place in the presence of Turkish business leaders and diplomats who themselves have close ties to the Turkish government and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan and FBI agents leading the investigation have developed evidence that Mr. Cal helped arrange at least some of the enhancements in coordination with Ms. Abbasova, two of the people familiar with the federal investigation said. They and others interviewed for this article spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing federal investigation. Mr. Adams, who praised Turkish Airlines in 2017 when he told a pro-government publication that the carrier is my way of flying, I have received upgrades both as Brooklyn borough president and as mayor, on official and personal trips, some people said. Brendan R. McGuire, a lawyer for the mayor and his 2021 campaign, said there was nothing wrong with Mr. Adams receiving the improvements.

As borough president, the mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, received no inappropriate upgrades and did not do anything inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade, Mr. McGuire said. Speculation is not proof. We look forward to a fair and speedy conclusion to this investigation. The FBI searches on November 2 prompted the mayor to abruptly return from a trip to Washington, D.C., where he was seeking federal aid for the city's migrant crisis. They were followed by weeks of media coverage focused on the corruption investigation, but agents and prosecutors have taken little public action since then. Mr. Adams has not been accused of wrongdoing, and it remains unclear whether the investigation will lead to criminal charges against him, Mr. Cal, Ms. Abbasova or anyone else. Ms. Abbasova's lawyer, Rachel Maimin, declined to comment. After repeated attempts to reach Mr. Cal, including visits to his New Jersey home and messages left for his wife, he refused to answer questions or provide the name of his attorney. A representative for Turkish Airlines declined to comment, as did spokespeople for the FBI and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, who are jointly leading the investigation.

Mr. Adams has long prided himself on being a great traveler and has made trips in recent years to Turkey, Dominican RepublicTrinidad and Tobago, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, MonacoGhana, Azerbaijan, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Senegal And China. He has spoken of withdrawing to Azerbaijan, Israel and Lebanon. It is not clear how many free upgrades Mr Adams accepted while traveling with Turkish Airlines or what their total value was. In 2023, round-trip business class seats on Turkish Airlines between the United States and Turkey typically cost at least $3,400 apiece, about four times more than an economy class seat, according to experts. travel industry. It was also unclear what Mr. Cal, the airline or the Turkish government might have gained by granting these upgrades. But Mr. Adams received those upgrades during a period in which he and the airline were developing a close relationship, a New York Times review of city emails suggests. Mr. Adams has been traveling on Turkish Airlines since at least August 2015, when, as Brooklyn borough president, he took an official trip to Turkey and the airline financed a trip that his aides rated at about $1,500.

Mr. Adams made a second official trip four months later, justifying it by saying he was to speak about city marketing at a conference, meet with local officials and visit a refugee camp, according to city records. city. Mr. Adams also flew Turkish Airlines on that trip, records show. During another trip to Turkey in 2017, this time in a private capacity, he gave an interview praising Turkish Airlines to Daily Sabah, saying it met his dietary needs and praising its safety protocols. Sent from 2015 to 2021, when Mr. Adams was borough president, the emails reviewed by the Times refer to a series of private meetings between Mr. Adams, Turkish Airlines executives and government officials and men Turkish businessmen, as well as appearances with them at public events.

Often, meetings and appearances were arranged through Ms. Abbasova, Mr. Adams' liaison to the Turkish community.

Several of them involved Mr. Cal, who appeared to be on a first-name basis with Mr. Adams. Cenk of Turkish Airlines is opening, Mr. Adams wrote to his staff in response to an invitation to an event, possibly referring to Mr. Cal's speaking slot. Mr. Cal would later be one of hundreds of people making up Mr. Adams' mayoral transition team. The first meeting described in the emails was scheduled for May 2016, when Ms Abbasova asked him if he could attend a dinner with Turkish Airlines. The emails did not specify who he would meet, but his assistant responded that he would be available. He agreed to another meeting, a dinner with Mr. Cal at Liman, a Turkish restaurant in Brooklyn, in April 2017, according to the emails. Also present was the president and treasurer of the Trken Foundation, an American charity with close ties to the Turkish government. It was formed in 2014 by a son of Mr. Erdoan and another man, who was at the time a member of the board of directors of Turkish Airlines. Daughter of Mr. Erdoan currently serves on its board of directors.

The Trken Foundation's president, Behram Turan, its treasurer, Memi Yetim, and another board member would then donate a total of $6,000 to Mr. Adams' 2018-2021 mayoral campaign, from contributions which were the first to be funded. reported by The City. Mr. Adams' campaign reimbursed Mr. Turan $1,000 to comply with the rules of the city's public matching funds program.

Reached late last year, Mr. Turan, an engineer who lives in New Jersey, said he was a U.S. citizen living in the country for 30 years. He added that there was nothing inappropriate about his donation. On Thursday, Mr. Yetim said he did not remember the dinner with Mr. Adams. Mr. Turan declined to comment. In September 2017, Mr. Adams attended a Trken Foundation dinner and event with Mr. Erdoan at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan. Mr Adams would later present Mr Yetim with a proclamation honoring the Trken Foundation for its outstanding achievements and contributions to society. In December 2017, Mr. Adams was scheduled to attend another dinner, this time with Turkish consular officials, at a Brooklyn seafood restaurant run by two of his close friends. Mr. Cal and another senior Turkish Airlines official were on the guest list, according to the emails. In 2019, emails show, Ms. Abbasova forwarded an invitation from Turkish Airlines to Mr. Adams to attend a gala at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan. Mr. Adams had another event that evening, but an internal staff memo indicated he would do his best to attend, according to the emails. Ms. Abbasova would be on site and provide frequent updates, the memo said. Mr Adams attended the event, which featured Turkish dishes, a raw bar and premium cocktails. He even took the microphone to speak, according to one article in Elite Traveler, a luxury lifestyle publication, which published photos from the event, including several of Mr. Cal in a shiny blue tuxedo. Mr. Adams was the only city official mentioned in the account of the evening, along with Turkish consular officials and diplomats, business leaders and Martha Stewart.

Mr. Adams won the Democratic mayoral primary in June 2021. Shortly afterward, he contacted the then-New York City Fire Commissioner and urged him to allow the opening of the Turkish consulate building, which had been delayed for fire safety reasons. . The building received a temporary certificate of occupancy in September, shortly before Mr. Erdoan presided over the consulate's inauguration in Manhattan. Mr. Adams has previously said it is part of his role as borough president to inform government agencies of issues on behalf of voters and precincts. In May 2022, the Turkish Philanthropic Funds, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting social investments in the Turkish and Turkish American communities, held its 15th anniversary gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Mr. Adams, who made remarks at the event, was present in a dark suit, posing with the president of the foundation and the winner of the evening, the billionaire founder of the strained yogurt company Chobani. Mr. Cal was also there and was photographed in a tuxedo with the Turkish Ambassador to the United States and their wives. It is unclear whether he interacted with Mr. Adams that night. Their fortunes had gone in opposite directions. Mr. Cal had then been fired by Turkish Airlines, according to a Turkish report, and Mr. Adams was newly installed as mayor. Susan C. Beachy reports contributed.

