Last 10 years were just a trailer, says PM Modi





New Delhi/Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his election campaign on Friday, saying whatever happened so far in the county was just a taste of what was to come. Speaking in his characteristic style, Modi, referring to himself in the third person, said: What Modi has done so far was just an appetizer and the main course is yet to come . Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Churu, his second in the state in three days, Modi accused the Congress of disrespecting the army and fostering division among the people, which he said he represents the identity of the opposition party. Modi claimed that India is now a “new India”, striking into enemy territory – an apparent reference to counterattacks in Pakistan after terrorist attacks in India. He said, “Today, even the enemy knows that it is Modi, it is the new India. » Asserting that whatever has happened is just a precursor, Modi reiterated that there is still a lot to accomplish and many dreams to be realised. He criticized the previous Congress government for the deteriorating national situation and economic collapse due to what he termed as “big scams and big loot” of the party. Modi highlighted the turnaround since he took office in 2014, saying he had decided to change the prevailing despair and frustration. He said he was focused on the advancement of the country, emphasizing that India was his family. The Prime Minister underlined the fulfillment of his guarantees in Rajasthan and across the country, highlighting achievements such as cheaper bottles for the poor and addressing the problem of paper leakage. He criticized opposition bloc INDIA, accusing it of preserving corruption. Modi condemned the Congress and the INDIA bloc for their alleged vested interests, saying they have neglected the welfare and respect of the poor and underprivileged. He cited examples of historic neglect of the Congress towards the interests of Dalits and backward classes. Addressing the Ayodhya Ram temple issue, Modi criticized the Congress's stance and accused it of prioritizing appeasement over the country's interests. He highlighted the importance of the completion of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, comparing it to the Congress's alleged insults to faith.

