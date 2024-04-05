Democratic Congressmen unveil bill to rename federal prison in Trump's honor





WASHINGTON Three Democratic congressmen unveiled a bill Friday to rename a Miami federal prison in honor of former President Donald Trump.

The bill proposed by Reps. Gerry Connolly of Virginia; Jared Moskowitz, of Florida; and John Garamendi of California responds to a measure introduced by a group of House Republicans to rename Washington-Dulles International Airport in honor of Trump.

The Democrats' bill would rename the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami, Florida, “the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.”

When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles in honor of Donald Trump, I said the most appropriate option would be to rename a federal prison, Connolly said in a statement. I hope our Republican friends will join us in giving Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves.

Trump faces several federal criminal charges in Florida for allegedly mismanaging a sensitive government, including willful withholding of national defense information, false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or of a file and concealment of a document by corruption. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a new trial date in the case.

Trump also faces criminal charges in New York, where he was accused of falsifying business records related to a secret payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential election He has pleaded not guilty in the case, for which jury selection is scheduled to begin April 15.

The former president was charged with illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in a Georgia state court and in a federal court in Washington, DC. Trial dates have not been set in either case, and the DC case is on hold pending resolution of the case. Trump's call that he is protected by presidential immunity. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on this appeal on April 25. Trump has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings, Moskowitz said. But his name has never been on a federal building before, and as a public official, I just want to help the former president. Help us make this dream a reality.

The bill to rename Dulles after Trump was introduced last Friday. It was sponsored by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., deputy majority leader, and co-sponsored by six other Republicans: Reps. Michael Waltz, of Florida; Andrew Ogles, of Tennessee; Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee; Paul Gosar, of Arizona; Barry Moore of Alabama; and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Reschenthaler tweeted about the effort earlier this week. Freedom. Prosperity. Strength. That's what America stood for under President Donald J. Trump, the best president of my lifetime, Reschenthaler wrote in an article on X. And that's why I'm introducing legislation to rename Dulles an international airport Donald J. Trump.

The airport, opened in 1962, is named for John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State under President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1953 to 1959.

Sahil Kapoor

Dareh Gregorian

Kyle Stewart and Rebecca Kaplan contributed.

