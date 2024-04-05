US, Chinese military officials resume operational security negotiations > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

Military officials from the United States and China met this week for working-level discussions aimed at ensuring safe and professional air and naval interactions between their forces.

The two-day discussions, held in Honolulu, marked the resumption of the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group, a series of annual operational security dialogues. The MMCA dialogues were established over twenty years ago; they last took place in December 2021.

This year's discussions included representatives from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the U.S. Pacific Fleet, and the U.S. Pacific Air Force, who met with their counterparts from the People's Liberation Army from China.

The head of the U.S. delegation, Col. Ian Francis, Indo-Pacom's Northeast Asia policy director, said the delegation was encouraged that Chinese military representatives were honoring their commitment to participate in the talks. He said he looked forward to future discussions aimed at protecting forces operating in the region.

“The military and maritime consultation agreement is the primary means for US Indo-Pacom to directly discuss air and maritime operational security with the PLA,” Francis said. “The United States will continue to operate safely and professionally in the Indo-Pacific region wherever international law allows, and we take that responsibility seriously.

“Open, direct and clear communications with the PLA and all other military forces in the region are of utmost importance to avoid accidents and communication problems,” he said.

During this year's MMCA, officials from both countries reviewed specific cases of security-related events that have occurred in the region in recent years. The officials also discussed maintaining maritime and aviation operational safety and professionalism.

President Joe Biden secured China's agreement to resume military talks in November after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Woodside, California.

This meeting was quickly followed by talks between Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Air Force, General CQ Brown, Jr., and his Chinese military counterpart, General Liu Zhenli of the People's Liberation Army, in December.

In January, senior U.S. and Chinese military officials resumed U.S.-China defense policy coordination talks at the Pentagon. The high-level talks last took place in September 2021.

According to the latest China Military Power Report, the United States has recorded more than 180 coercive and risky aerial interceptions against American aircraft in the region between 2021 and 2023.

According to the report, these are riskier interceptions in the last two years than in the last decade.

Analyzing this week's military talks, defense officials noted a decline in China's dangerous behavior toward U.S. maritime and air operators in the region.

“We have observed a reduction in dangerous behavior between us and PLA aircraft and ships in recent months,” a senior military official said. “So that’s encouraging to us and we’re happy to have this opportunity with the MMCA to discuss ways to ensure that this trend continues in the right direction.”

However, U.S. officials indicated they remained concerned about China's continued dangerous behavior toward non-U.S. maritime operations in the region.

“In recent months, we have continued to see the PRC act in a very dangerous and illegal manner against the routine maritime operations that the Philippines was conducting in the South China Sea,” a senior defense official said. “We will continue to put pressure [China] on these questions. »

Biden and Xi met again this week for a telephone discussion featuring “frank and constructive discussions on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of divergence,” according to a summary of the call from the White House.

During the discussion, Biden stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base.

The two leaders “welcomed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication and manage relations responsibly” through diplomatic channels and operational-level dialogue, according to the summary of their meeting.