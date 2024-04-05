Letitia James' new strategy for examining Donald Trump's finances





New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking to contact Donald Trump's court-appointed monitor for more information about his $175 million bond filing.

James asked Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday to confirm that his office could contact Barbara Jones, whom the New York Supreme Court justice appointed to oversee the finances of Trump's parent company, The Trump Organization.

James filed a proposed order with Engoron in which James' office would be allowed to communicate with Jones' office without Trump's lawyers present.

The New York Superior Court this week rejected Trump's $175 million bail due to the fact that documents from the insurance company issuing the bond did not provide enough information about his financial situation.

Donald Trump speaks to guests during a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Trump posted $175 million bail while appealing a $454 million fraud judgment. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Donald Trump speaks to guests at a rally on April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Trump posted $175 million bail while appealing a $454 million fraud judgment. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson/Getty Images

The New York County Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday said:

“The court returned the documents listed below for the following reasons: Please include a current financial statement and a power of attorney. Additionally, please provide the name of the attorney under the signature line on the undertaking. Please use the ' Document reclassification link to document #1707 to resubmit the corrected filing. Thank you and have a good day.

As a result, the company reclassified its documents.

Trump needs the bond posted to prevent James from being able to initiate execution proceedings and possibly seize his assets after Engoron ruled in this New York civil fraud case that Trump must pay $454 million in fines for having fraudulently inflated the value of his assets.

Trump is currently appealing Engoron's ruling in the case, brought by James' office.

This whole process stems from Engoron's February decision against Trump; his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump; and others associated with the Trump Organization. They were accused in James' lawsuit of inflating the former president's net worth and the value of his properties to obtain better loan and insurance terms.

Trump has denied all accusations in this and other cases, saying they are all part of a political witch hunt against him.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump's lawyer on Friday.

James' attempts to learn more about Trump's $175 bail are two-fold: She is seeking permission to communicate with Jones and she has also filed a request with Engoron for his permission to obtain the information about the endorsement from the Trump team.

As part of the surveillance system imposed by Engoron, the Trump Organization must inform Jones of all the bonds it posts in court and the financial support it has in place to obtain those bonds. Questions have been raised about the guarantee Trump provided to secure the bond.

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin wrote Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, that unrestricted access to Jones could be a powerful way for Jones to find out how Trump's bail was secured.

“Why would it matter if the AG team had the absolute right to speak to retired federal judge Barbara Jones without the Trump team present? Because, as I detailed last night , under the supervision order, Jones is entitled to information about bail that is not permitted but public,” Rubin wrote.

