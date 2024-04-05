



LONDON: The Tories face a wipeout worse than that of 1997, when Tony Blair came to power, according to the last YouGov survey UK.

YouGov projects that the Conservatives will win only 155 seats in the next general election, under the leadership of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak i.e. 210 seats less than the 365 seats won by the conservatives in 2019 with Boris Johnson at the bar.

Work is expected to win 403 seats, almost double the 202 seats won in 2019, with a majority of 154 seats.

In 1997, Blair won a landslide victory with 418 seats and a majority of 179 under a platform renamed New Labour, ousting the Conservatives led by John Major, ending 18 years of Conservative rule dating back to the days of Margaret Thatcher.

Sunak is now heading for a worse result than the Majors with 165 seats.

He said elections would be held in the second half of this year. But the YouGov poll, based on interviews with 18,761 adults, shows his party's electoral fortunes are worsening, rather than improving, since in January the Conservatives were forecast to win 169 seats.

The tidal wave would sweep away many leading Conservatives, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Maidenhead, the seat of former British Prime Minister Theresa May, conservative since its creation, is expected to swing to the Liberal Democrats, while Uxbridge, the former seat of Boris Johnson, is expected to swing to Labor.

THE Scottish National Party Labor, led by Humza Yousaf, whose recent hate crime act sparked widespread condemnation, is set to lose 29 seats from the 48 it won in 2019, with Labor expected to become Scotland's largest party with 28 seats against 19 for the SNP.

Reform UK, from the Brexit party, of which Nigel Farage is honorary president, now comes second in 36 constituencies. Although he is not expected to win a single seat, he is splitting the Conservative vote.

Some Conservative MPs are considering ousting Sunak and changing leaders before the general election, particularly if local elections on May 2 prove disastrous.

