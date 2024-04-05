Why Maine politicians prefer the state's unusual election system





AUGUSTA, Maine At least for now, Maine lawmakers from both political parties are resisting emulating an effort in Nebraska endorsed by former President Donald Trump aimed at transforming that state into a winner-take-all system. wins everything in the presidential elections.

Maine and Nebraska are the only states to split Electoral College votes between the statewide winner and the winner in each of their congressional districts. Maine became the first state to adopt the system under a 1969 law intended to push the nation toward a popular vote, while Nebraska followed in 1991, seeking more attention from House candidates White.

On Tuesday, hours after conservative activist Charlie Kirk urged Nebraskans to demand that their state stop needlessly empowering their political enemies, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen released a statement supporting a bill to move the state to a winner-takes-all system in November. when Trump faces Biden again. Trump praised Pillen's very intelligent letter.

The pure politics of the proposal is that Nebraska is a Republican state that Trump would likely sweep under such a system. The only electoral vote from an Omaha-area district went to President Joe Biden in 2020. A slightly closer race between Trump and Biden this year could make this voter important.

The situation is different in Maine, where Republicans are defending the system that made Trump the first candidate in the modern era to achieve a split by winning the 2nd District in 2016 and 2020. He won one of the four major Maine voters in every race. Although Democrats favor moving to a national popular vote, they have not pushed to change the single setup itself.

For example, Rep. David Boyer, Republican of Poland, a member of the legislatures' election committee, said the current system in Maine and Nebraska is ideal and should be replicated in the rest of the country.

Doing it this way is fairer and encourages more voters to participate, he said.

The Republican-led Nebraska Legislature failed to vote on the bill on Wednesday, with the bill's sponsor indicating he would try again on Thursday. Political observers have noted that Maine Democrats could try to undo any changes in Nebraska by also opting for a winner-take-all system, although a February poll showed Trump leading Biden here.

The Democratic-led Maine Legislature is not currently considering such a change, although lawmakers voted mostly along party lines this week to send Gov. Janet Mills a proposal for Maine to join a national popular vote pact that would overturn the electoral college once it has states. representing at least 270 voters. (It will need 61 more if Maine joins it.)

Rep. Laura Supica, D-Bangor, who co-chairs the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee on which Boyer also serves, criticized the remark from Kirk's political enemies and said she would not want to change our system in response to a such decision in Nebraska.

Trying to set up the process in a way that makes people believe other Americans are political enemies by voting is a slap in the face, Supica said.

All debates about Maines' Electoral College system often focus on the 2nd District. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, the Democrat who has held the interim seat since 2019 and faces another re-election battle this year, said he thinks what we're doing in Maine is fine as it currently is .

It's up to Nebraskans to answer questions about how Nebraska chooses its voters, not me, Golden said in a statement. Likewise, I am confident that Maine will continue to run our elections as we see fit, without regard to what residents of other states think or do.

Republicans vying in the June primary for a chance to take on Golden in November are freshman state Reps. Austin Theriault of Fort Kent and Mike Soboleski of Phillips. Trump endorsed Theriault last week, even though Soboleski claimed he was a longtime Trump supporter with a more conservative voting record.

Thériault briefly mentioned Nebraska in a statement that people are tired of the political games in Maine, while citing Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' decision to disqualify Trump from the primary ballot before the U.S. Supreme Court- United is reversing such measures in several states.

I'm not in Nebraska, but I'm sure people there too are tired of political games, Thériault said, without giving further details on this statement.

Soboleski said a winner-take-all system in Nebraska plays well for Republicans. But in blue Maine, he said it's risky and could give Democrats strength.

I like Maine's system the way it is right now, Soboleski said.

