Politics
President Jokowi officially inaugurates Tonny Harjono as KSAU – Solopos.com
Solopos.com, JAKARTA —President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed TNI Middle Marshal (Marsdya) Mohamad Tonny Harjono as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (KSAU) at the State Palace in Jakarta, Friday (05/04/2024).
President Joko Widodo appointed Mohamad Tonny Harjono to the post of KSAU replacing Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo who was about to retire. During this inauguration, Tony received a promotion. He now holds the rank of Marshal of the Indonesian Armed Forces.
Prior to his appointment as KSAU, Tonny served as Commander of the Joint Regional Defense Command (Pangkogabwilhan) II. Tony also served as the President's Military Secretary (Sesmilpres).
