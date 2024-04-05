Judge rejects Trump's attempt to have Georgia election subversion case thrown out on free speech grounds





An Atlanta-area judge upheld the criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump in Georgia on Thursday, rejecting the argument that Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were protected by the First Amendment .

The defense has not presented, and the Court is unable to find, any authority that the alleged speech and conduct constitutes protected political speech, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote in his order.

The McAfees decision is the latest step to advance the state racketeering case against Trump. But while Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis has hinted she would be ready to stand trial as early as August, the judge has still not set a trial date for Trump or his remaining 14 co-defendants in the Peach State.

The decision comes as some of Trump's co-defendants consider seeking a gag order against Willis after she made public comments about the case.

McAfee's refusal to drop the indictment comes as the free speech defense has repeatedly failed in pretrial wrangling in election interference cases.

Having interpreted the terms of the indictment liberally in favor of the State, as is required at this pre-trial stage, the Court finds that the expressions and speeches of the accused would have been made within the framework of criminal activity and constitute knowingly and willfully false statements made in matters within the jurisdiction of government agencies that threaten to deceive and harm the government, McAfee wrote in his order released Thursday.

McAfee previously rejected similar First Amendment challenges from other defendants in the Georgia case. In the federal election interference case, Judge Tanya Chutkan also heard and rejected the argument that Trump's actions should be considered protected political speech.

The Fulton County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on McAfee's Thursday order.

Trump's Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement that Trump and the other defendants respectfully disagree with the ruling and will explore their options.

Significantly, the court's decision made clear that defendants were not precluded from re-raising their challenges as applied at the appropriate time after a factual record was established, Sadow's statement said.

At a hearing on the First Amendment issue last month, Sadow argued that Trump's attempts to overturn the Georgia election results were essential political speech.

What do we have here? » asked Sadow. We have election speech that is protected from government restrictions.

Fulton County District Attorney Donald Wakeford said First Amendment arguments should be heard by a jury rather than decided in pretrial motions. He also insisted that Trump was charged because his election lies were part of criminal activity with criminal intent.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

