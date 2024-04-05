Donald Trump fundraiser charges couples $1.6 million





Donald Trump's fundraiser this Saturday in Florida aims to bring in more than $40 million for his campaign, thanks to couples being collectively charged some $1.6 million for admission.

The event comes just over a week after President Joe Biden raised an estimated $26 million for his campaign at a fundraiser at New York's Radio City Music Hall, hailed as the largest fundraiser political fund ever held and in the presence of former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. .

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Trump campaign is planning a massive fundraiser expected to raise some $43 million on April 6.

The Palm Beach event will be hosted by hedge fund billionaire John Paulson and will feature businesswoman Linda McMahon, casino mogul Steve Wynn, former Trump White House Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross , and Trump's former rival, Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. and businessman and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, according to information obtained by Newsweek.

Each participant must pay $814,600 and members of the host committee must pay more than $250,000 per person.

Others expected to attend include oil and gas businessman Harold Hamm, casino mogul Phil Ruffin, conservative mega-donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer, sugar magnate Pepe Fanjul and Key Square Group founder Scott Bessent.

“The response to our fundraising efforts has been overwhelming, and we have raised more than $33 million so far,” Paulson told the Financial Times on Wednesday. “There is overwhelming support from a wide range of donors. The dinner is relatively small in nature and we are almost at our cap.”

The event is on track to exceed $43 million, according to Axios, which would surpass Biden's historic fundraiser by nearly $20 million.

“I can confirm that we hope to raise $43 million,” a Trump campaign spokesperson told Newsweek on Thursday.

Newsweek reached out to the Biden campaign by phone for comment.

The money would come from Trump personally appealing to donors, including billionaires, and encouraging poll numbers to facilitate support.

This financial haul for the Biden camp in one evening eclipsed the $20 million raised by the Trump campaign throughout the month of February.

It also comes as the incumbent and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) nearly double their Republican rivals, with the DNC having some $97.5 million in cash compared to the Republican National Committee (RNC)'s $44.8 million. ).

Trump has also held fewer rallies during the current campaign compared to his 2016 and 2020 election bids, drawing mockery from the Biden campaign.

“We're two weeks away from the general election and Donald Trump can't raise money, is hiding at his country club and letting convicts and conspiracy theorists take over his campaign,” the spokesperson said. Biden campaign chief Ammar Moussa told the Associated Press late last month. . “It’s not a winning strategy.”

Paulson would be in the running to become the next U.S. Treasury secretary if Trump wins in November, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed people familiar with Trump's thinking.

