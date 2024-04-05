US-China military talks address risk of accidental conflicts in the Indo-Pacific





US and Chinese military officials met in Hawaii to discuss ways to avoid accidental clashes in the disputed Indo-Pacific region. It is their first face-to-face meeting since the leaders of the two countries agreed in November to resume direct military communications. Held in Honolulu, the Military-Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group meeting took place Wednesday and Thursday. The United States was represented by officers from Indo-Pacific Command, Pacific Fleet and Pacific Air Forces. According to Col. Ian Francis of the Indo-Pacific Command, who led the U.S. delegation, the discussions focused on airspace and maritime operations.

The United States will continue to operate safely and professionally in the Indo-Pacific region wherever international law allows, and we take that responsibility seriously, he said in a statement released Friday. A Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet flying near a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea, according to the Pentagon, in an image still taken from a video taken on December 21, 2022. Photo: US Indo-Pacific Command via Reuters He added that open, direct and clear communications with the Chinese military, officially known as the People's Liberation Army, as well as all other military forces in the region, are of utmost importance to avoid accidents and communication problems. According to the statement, the two sides also reviewed security-related events that occurred in recent years. The United States has accused China of coercive and risky operational behavior against its assets operating lawfully in international airspace over the East and South China Seas. In October, the Pentagon released declassified images and videos showing Chinese fighter jets dropping chaff and firing flares as they approached U.S. aircraft at high speed. More than 180 coercive and risky incidents against the United States since 2021, according to the Pentagon According to the statement, the two sides also reviewed security-related events that occurred in recent years. The United States has accused China of coercive and risky operational behavior against its assets operating lawfully in international airspace over the East and South China Seas. In October, the Pentagon released declassified images and videos showing Chinese fighter jets dropping chaff and firing flares as they approached U.S. aircraft at high speed. Beijing suspended all military dialogue with Washington in August 2022 after the visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. But a breakthrough came in November when Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to ease tensions and handle disagreements responsibly. As part of high-level efforts to stabilize relations, Xi and Biden also spoke this week ahead of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's five-day visit to China, which began Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3258046/us-china-military-talks-address-potential-accidental-conflicts-indo-pacific The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos