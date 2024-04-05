Boris Johnson urges UK to continue arming Israel and attacks David Cameron





Boris Johnson urged the government to follow arm supplies to Israel despite a deadly drone strike that killed seven aid workers. The attack on World Central Kitchen workers has sparked worldwide condemnation, with Rishi Sunak calling the deaths appalling. Joe Biden warned that continued U.S. support depended on more humanitarian efforts from Israel and that within hours more humanitarian corridors have been opened. In the UK, some have called for arms sales to Israel to be suspended, but Johnson said in his Daily Mail column that such a move amounted to a death wish from the West. He wrote: If you want an example of Western civilization's death wish, I give you the current proposal from members of the British establishment that this country should ban arms sales to Israel. If you want proof of the government's madness, it appears that Foreign Office lawyers are actively looking into this idea – which has not yet, as far as I know, been rejected by the Foreign Secretary (David Cameron) himself. Johnson's blow against Cameron comes amid a heated debate over whether to continue allowing arms exports to Israel following the assassination of Central cuisine of the world aid workers during an Israeli strike. John Chapman, James Jim Henderson and James Kirby (World Central Kitchen/PA) Government lawyers question whether Israel is violating international law in its Gaza campaign that has reportedly cost more than 30,000 lives, the vast majority of them civilians. Mr Johnson continued: He (David Cameron) seems to have entered into a sort of purdah on the subject, Johnson said of Cameron on arms exports. Suspending military aid to Israel would amount, he said, to seeking the military defeat of Israel and the victory of Hamas. Meanwhile, Lord Cameron said on Friday that Israel must follow up its initial report into how three British aid workers were killed with a fully independent review to ensure the greatest transparency. Damage to World Central Kitchen vehicle hit by drone (AFP via Getty Images) The UK will carefully consider the findings of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) initial report into the incident published on Friday, the foreign secretary added. Three Britons were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers who died in IDF airstrikes on Monday. They were John Chapman, 57, James Jim Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47. Israeli officials fired two officers over the strikes, which were described as a serious mistake resulting from a serious failure. Three other senior officers were also reprimanded for their role in the attack which took place in Gaza.

