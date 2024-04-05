Politics
Turkish authorities attack, threaten and arrest several journalists during post-election unrest
Istanbul, April 5, 2023 Turkish authorities should allow media and journalists to do their work and investigate reports of attacks on journalists by security forces and online threats for their election reporting, it said on Friday the Committee to Protect Journalists.
After Sunday's local elections, Turkey's highest electoral authority, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), canceled Tuesday's victory of a pro-Kurdish candidate from the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) for mayor of the eastern metropolitan city of Van on the grounds that he was not eligible to run. YSK then certified the election results in favor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), which received the second highest number of votes.
The decision, as well as the complaints of electoral fraud in polling stations in the Kurdish-majority regions of eastern and southeastern Turkey, gave rise to days of social unrest in several cities with Van being the first epicenter. Another major site of protests and clashes occurred in the southeastern city of Hakkari, where the results of 60 polls were contested by the AKP and six by the DEM.
Police intervened in the demonstrations with arrests, tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons, targeting several field reporters, some of whom were taken into police custody. Several journalists also reported receiving threats and insults online and offline.
Field reporters are among the most vulnerable journalists in Türkiye. Security forces, and even civilians, exploit the country's institutionalized impunity to pressure journalists not to do their jobs. Their hostility extends to not taking threats against journalists seriously, whether online or face-to-face, said zgr ret, CPJ representative in Turkey. Turkish authorities should protect all journalists who believe their safety is compromised, lift foreign travel bans, investigate allegations of excessive use of force, and end continued violent actions against journalists in the field.
All journalists on the ground in Van who spoke to CPJ said they were tear gassed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The protests ended and turned into celebrations Wednesday evening in Van following the victory of the DEM candidates. recognized by the authorities.
CPJ documented these actions against journalists during the post-election unrest:
- Police in Istanbul's Esenyurt district arrested four journalists on Wednesday as they followed a protest march in solidarity with the DEM party's unrest in Van:Ferhat Sezginwith the pro-Kurdish news agency Mezopotamya Agency,Sema Korkmazwith the pro-Kurdish daily Yeni Yaam,Mzeyyen Ycewith the critical information site Art Gerek, andDylan's workofpro-AleviPRHA news agency. Shelvesbeat journalists and broke Sezginsnoseand broke his camera, according toreports. The journalists were taken to the Istanbul courthouse on Friday to stand trial.according tohasreportsProsecutors transferred Sezgin and Korkmaz to custody court,requesting their arrestpending investigation while Yce and Imek were released. All four were later released, Sezgin and Korkmaz, on bail.ban on traveling abroad.
- Independent journalist Medine Mamedolu, from the southeastern province of Hakkari, posted on X that she received death threats as part of his report on the protests in Van. Furthermore, Mamedolu was briefly interned jail in Hakkari Wednesday as she followed a protest march. CPJ spoke with the journalist by telephone on Thursday and she said her lawyer would file criminal complaints regarding the death threats as well as complaints against the police officers who detained her in Hakkari. Mamedolu told CPJ that the officers tried to take away her two cameras and beat her when she resisted. They hit me in the mouth, on my back, pulled my hair and strangled me, she said. One of his two cameras was broken and another suffered a damaged lens, according to the journalist.
- Independent journalist Oktay Candemir said in a post on Wednesday that Van police officers forcibly deleted images from his phone, threatened to take him off the street and insulted him. Candemir told CPJ via messaging app on Wednesday that the officers also punched him in the face. The journalist said he would file criminal charges over the incident.
- Independent journalist Ruen Takva was subjected to water cannons of a police tank while it was live streaming from the streets of Van Tuesday. The journalist also declared, in an article on Tuesday that he was receiving threats and insults on social media because of his reporting. Takva spoke to CPJ via the messaging app on Wednesday and said he would file a complaint for insults and threats through his lawyer.
- Kadir Caesarjournalist Van for a critical news site Gazete Duvar told CPJ via messaging app on Thursday that police deliberately shot him with rubber bullets twice, Tuesday and Wednesday. Police shot the protesters with rubber bullets. We were separated from them as a group of journalists. One of the officers suddenly turned around and opened fire on us, Cesur said of Tuesday's incident, when he was shot in the left kneecap. On Wednesday, police also shot at journalists in another location in Van and hit Cesur again in the left leg. He told CPJ that he had not filed a complaint and did not intend to do so.
- Oumut Tatan, a journalist for the critical newspaper KRT, reported being shot by police with rubber bullets in Van on Wednesday. CPJ was unable to reach Tatan for comment.
- Rabia never, a journalist for the pro-Kurdish news site JNNEWS in Hakkari, was hit by a rubber bullet in the foot as she followed police arresting protesters on Wednesday. She never spoke to CPJ via the messaging app and said she was not injured and would not press charges.
- Muhammed Akir, a cameraman for the Iraq-based Kurdish newspaper Rudaw, was hit in the leg with a gas bomb while covering events in Van on Wednesday, his employer said. shared in a post on. CPJ was unable to reach Akir for comment.
- Ece ner, presenter of the critical show Szc TV, Wednesday said she received a death threat on X for commenting on the situation in Van. CPJ was unable to reach us for comment.
- Ne Haber Ajans, a local outlet in the southeastern town of Siirt, reported Tuesday that their journalists were injured by police and hospitalized while covering protests in their city. CPJ spoke with journalist Yusuf Eren via messaging app on Thursday. Eren was hit in the foot by a tear gas grenade and Bnyamin Aybek, another journalist with the outlet, needed medical help after being exposed to the tear gas, he said.
Meanwhile, several media outlets reporting allegations of election fraud on Sunday were blocked from publishing the stories online in Turkey by court order, local anti-censorship group Free Web Turkey said. reported.
CPJ emailed Turkey's Interior Ministry, which oversees the police, and the Istanbul prosecutor general's office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.
