Want Trump sneakers? Just raise $2.5 million for the former president





For the mere price of $2.5 million, people raising money for former President Donald Trump can get a pair of “customized” “Never Surrender” high-top sneakers, according to a Donor Access Program menu shared with NBC News by a close person. to the Republican National Committee.

Adventurers who meet this minimum to enter the circle of the “Trump Victory Trust” get more than shoes: calls for monthly updates from the RNC's “election integrity and litigation” team, VIP benefits at the Convention National Republican Party in Milwaukee this month. summer, access to national retreats and “Victory” events and, of course, a signed MAGA hat.

Lower levels of donations and fundraising include “Ultra MAGA” at $834,600 for the Trump 47 Committee, a fundraising joint venture that allows the former president and his outside allies to raise money and spread it across his campaign treasury, the Save America political action committee that funded many of his legal costs, the RNC and a series of state party committees.

Membership in “Team Trump 24” starts at $250,000, “Team America First” requires $100,000 in donations, “Club 47” has a price tag of $50,000, and “MAGA 24” costs $24,000 . Each tier has certain benefits, but the premium models are exclusive to the premium “Victory Trust” bundles.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on donor levels.

Both parties have used modern campaign finance laws to create joint fundraising committees and access benefits to donors who solicit and receive amounts well in excess of the $3,300 per election limit that Individual donors can contribute directly to a candidate's treasury.

Last week's $25 million Democratic fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall, attended by President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, cost some donors up to half a million dollars . In exchange, elite donors were allowed to pose with all three presidents for photos taken by legendary celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

First lady Jill Biden called the event a fundraiser to end all fundraisers.

But it turns out that ending was just the opening shot in a financial war that will consume both parties until the November general election.

Trump is the featured guest this weekend at a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, that was billed as a $33 million affair. A person familiar with his fundraising operation said the real figure could reach or exceed $40 million. Three other sources familiar with the fundraising said $50 million had already been committed to donors.

Until he became the presumptive Republican nominee last month, as the last of his rivals withdrew from a contest he was sure to win, Trump had struggled to raise money. Additionally, the enormous costs of his legal defense in four separate criminal trials and a series of civil actions have crippled his ability to devote spending to traditional campaign operations.

But there was a reconciliation between the former president and a group of wealthy, longtime Republican Party donors who had withheld their support. Many of them are expected to attend Saturday's event, hosted by billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson.

Trump is also the “special guest” at a “spring retreat” for his joint fundraising venture in Palm Beach from May 3-5, according to an invitation shared by the person close to the RNC. The invitation states that “only current investors” in the party committee and the “Trump 47 Committee” are eligible.

It is a little cheaper to become a member of the RNC's “Eagles 168” club, referring to the number of RNC members. It only costs $15,000 and comes with less coveted perks, according to a document provided by the source.

Henry J. Gomez

Jonathan Allen

Katherine Doyle and Matt Dixon contributed.

