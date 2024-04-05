Harmonious President and Successor Prabowo Uploads Photo of His Meeting with Jokowi at the Palace





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto uploaded a photo of his meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Friday (5/4/2024). This photo was uploaded after Prabowo returned to Indonesia after his visit to three countries, China, Japan and Malaysia. In the photo uploaded via @Prabowo's personal Instagram on Friday evening (05/04/2024), Prabowo can be seen chatting with Jokowi. Both wore skullcaps, with Jokowi wearing a black jacket, while Prabowo wore a gray jacket. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto after the inauguration of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) Air Marshal Tonny Harjono at the Palace, Friday (5 /4/2024). – (Special/-) The two appeared to be chatting amicably, with Prabowo seen listening to Jokowi's explanation. Contacted by short message, Defense Minister's spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak confirmed that the meeting took place after Jokowi inaugurated the Air Force Chief of Staff (KSAU) , Air Marshal Tonny Harjono, at the palace, Friday (05/4/2024). “It's true, Pak Prabowo reported the results of his state visit to three countries, China, Japan and Malaysia,” Dahnil said. Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Friday, April 5, 2024. – (Special/-) Meanwhile, in a written statement, communications expert Anthony Leong assessed that the meeting also rejected wild rumors that Jokowi's relationship with Prabowo would break after the 2024 presidential election. Prabowo also met with Jokowi in his capacity as Minister of Defense. “So the meeting between the two really answered the public's doubts. Pak Jokowi and Pak Prabowo are really close and in harmony to lead and continue the best program towards a Golden Indonesia 2045,” said Anthony.

