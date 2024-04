Donald Trump to hold rally in Lehigh Valley next week

Former President Donald Trump is expected to return to the Lehigh Valley next weekend for a campaign rally as he seeks a second term in the White House.

A rally is planned at the Schnecksville Fire Station on Old Packhouse Road in North Whitehall Township at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, according to his campaign website.

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee confirmed Trump's visit Friday but gave no further details.

This will be Trump's first visit to the Lehigh Valley in the 2024 election cycle. He will face President Joe Biden in the November general election, and recent polls in Pennsylvania indicate a close race between the two candidates. Pennsylvania, a key state, has 19 electoral votes, tied with Illinois for fifth for the most votes that could determine the presidency.

The last time Trump visited the Valley was in October 2020, when, in the final days of his reelection campaign, he held a rally in Hanover Township in Northampton County. During that visit, he falsely claimed that only “massive fraud” could explain a re-election loss, touted his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and criticized Joe Biden as a “die-hard globalist” and said it would harm Pennsylvania's manufacturing industry.

Biden won Pennsylvania by a margin of about 80,000 votes in 2020.

The event will also take place before the April 23 primary election. Trump has already clinched the Republican nomination for president, but three Republicans are vying for a nomination to represent the Lehigh Valley congressional district: attorney Maria Montero, state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie and the owner of a small company Kevin Dellicker.

Trump did not endorse any particular Republican candidate in the primary.

Both Mackenzie and Dellicker will be at the rally, campaign staff confirmed. A spokesperson for Montero could not immediately be reached for comment.

“I think Trump is going to draw a strong contrast between what he has to offer and what Joe Biden has delivered,” Dellicker said in a telephone interview. “I can’t wait to hear him speak in front of a supportive and noisy crowd.”

As the first candidate to publicly support Donald Trump for president and a proud America First conservative, I am thrilled to welcome President Trump to the Lehigh Valley next week,” Mackenzie said in a statement. “As he works to defeat Joe Biden, I am preparing to defeat Congresswoman Susan Wild so we can secure our border, reduce inflation, and put America's working families first again.

Biden visited the Lehigh Valley in January, touting his economic initiatives to small business owners in Emmaus and firefighters in Allentown.

Trump's campaign is also unfolding in the shadow of his many legal battles, some of which could be resolved before the election. The Republican candidate faces multiple charges in two state courts and two federal districts for his alleged illegal business dealings, manipulation of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

