China's export-led growth model is broken and Beijing may not be able to fix it

By Nouriel Roubini

China needs a new economic plan focused on domestic services and private consumption

It is not clear that Chinese leaders fully appreciate the challenges they face.

At this year's China Development Forum (the highest-level annual meeting between China's top politicians and CEOs, current and former policymakers, and academics like me), the discussion focused directly on the risk of China falling into the dreaded “middle income trap”. “. After all, few emerging economies have managed to join the ranks of high-income countries.

Will China be an exception to this trend? After more than 30 years in which China achieved annual growth rates close to 10%, its economy has slowed sharply this decade. Even last year, with the strong rebound of the “zero-COVID” era, officially measured growth was only 5.2%. Worse still, the International Monetary Fund estimates that China's growth will fall to 3.4% per year by 2028 and, given current policy, many analysts expect its potential growth rate to be only by 3% by the end of this decade. If this happens, China will effectively find itself in a middle-income trap.

Moreover, China's problems are structural rather than cyclical. Among other factors, its slowdown is due to rapid aging, the bursting of the real estate bubble, the massive overindebtedness of private and public debts (now close to 300% of GDP) and the return of market-oriented reforms towards state capitalism. . Credit-fueled investment has become excessive as state-owned banks lend to state-owned enterprises and local governments. At the same time, the government is targeting the technology sector and other private companies, eroding business confidence and private investment.

Read: China risks 'lost decade' if it fails to tackle its debts, says Ray Dalio

In this new period of deglobalization and protectionism, China seems to have reached the limits of export-led growth. Geopolitically motivated technological sanctions imposed by the West limit the growth of its high-tech sectors and reduce foreign direct investment (FDI) flows; and the combination of high household savings rates and low consumption rates (due to weak social insurance and low household income shares) further dampens growth.

The old Chinese growth model is broken. Initially, China's low (and therefore internationally competitive) wages allowed it to rely on light manufacturing and exports, before pursuing massive investments in infrastructure and real estate. Today, Chinese authorities advocate high-quality growth based on technologically advanced production and exports (electric vehicles, solar panels and other green and high-tech products), led by financial incentives for already state-owned enterprises. plethoric. But without a corresponding increase in domestic demand – particularly private consumption – overinvestment in these sectors will lead to overcapacity and dumping in global markets.

China's excess supply (relative to domestic demand) is already producing deflationary pressures, increasing the risk of secular stagnation. When China was smaller and poorer, a large increase in its exports was manageable in world markets. But now that it is the world's second-largest economy, any dumping of its excess capacity will result in even more draconian tariffs and protectionism targeting Chinese goods.

China needs a new growth model focused on domestic services – rather than goods – and private consumption. The share of services in GDP is too low by global standards, and although Chinese policymakers continue to talk about boosting domestic demand, they appear unwilling to adopt the fiscal and other policies needed to boost private consumption and reduce household precautionary savings. The situation demands higher retirement benefits, better health care provision, unemployment insurance, permanent urban residency for rural migrant workers who currently do not have access to public services, higher real wages (adjusted to inflation) and measures to redistribute profits from state-owned enterprises to households so that they can spend more.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has surrounded himself with advisors who favor the obsolete dogma of state capitalism.

Although China obviously needs to strengthen private sector confidence and revive growth through a more sustainable economic model, it is not clear that Chinese leaders fully appreciate the challenges they face. While President Xi Jinping has overseen a return to state capitalism over the past decade, Premier Li Qiang, a known market-oriented reformer, appears to have been sidelined. Li did not hold the usual press conference following the recent National People's Congress, nor did he meet with the entire foreign delegation at the latest China Development Forum. Instead, Xi himself hosted a smaller delegation of foreign business leaders.

The most charitable interpretation of these signals is that Xi now realizes that he must engage the private sector and international multinational corporations to restore their confidence and boost FDI, private sector-led growth and private consumption. Since Li is still there, perhaps he is quietly advocating for “opening up and reforms,” while keeping a low profile to show deference to Xi.

But many observers have a more pessimistic interpretation. They note that after sidelining market-oriented technocrats such as Li, former Premier Li Keqiang, former People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang, advisors Liu He and Wang Qishan and various financial regulators, Xi created new party committees on economic and economic issues. financial affairs that replace government agencies. He surrounded himself with advisors like He Lifeng, the vice-premier for the economy, and Zheng Shanjie, the new head of the National Development and Reform Commission, who favored the obsolete dogma of state capitalism.

High-minded statements and mantras about reforms and attracting foreign investment do not mean much. What matters are the concrete policies China pursues over the next year, which will show whether it can bypass the middle-income trap and return to a path of more robust growth.

Nouriel Roubini is professor emeritus of economics at New York University's Stern School of Business and chief economist and co-founder of Atlas Capital Team. He is the author of “Megathreats: Ten Dangerous Trends That Imperil Our Future, and How to Survive Them” (Little, Brown and Company, 2022).

This commentary was published with permission from Project Syndicate – China faces the middle-income trap

Read more: Hated and cheap: Why Ray Dalio says he's not abandoning this troubled asset class.

Also read: Biden and Xi discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanyl in a bid to return to regular talks between leaders.

-Nouriel Roubini

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 1304ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.