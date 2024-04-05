Politics
Constitutional judge decides not to summon President Jokowi
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Constitutional judge Arief Hidayat said the commission tasked with resolving the dispute over the general election results (PHPU) did not summon President Joko Widodo nor Jokowi because he is both head of state and head of government.
According to Arief, it is not appropriate to summon Jokowi to trial because the president is a symbol of the state who must be respected.
“Because the President is both head of state and head of government. If he were only head of government, he would be brought to justice. But because the President is head of state, a symbol of the state that must be respected by all stakeholders,” Arief said at the Jakarta Constitutional Court building, quoted by tempo.co, Friday, April 5, 2024.
Thus, he said, the Constitutional Court decided to summon the president's aides, namely four ministers from the Indonesia Maju cabinet relevant to the arguments of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md camps.
They are Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani and Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini.
“So we are summoning his aides and these aides are linked to the petitioner's arguments,” he said.
Arief admitted that he reviewed the president's actions during today's hearing on the presidential election dispute. “What gained attention and was subsequently supported by the petitioner were the actions of this head of state,” he said.
“Regarding the actions of this head of state, the Court also asked: 'should we summon the head of state?' The President of the Republic of Indonesia? It seems that this is not appropriate,” Arief Hidayat said.
Previously, several parties had asked PHPU judges to summon President Jokowi to the trial to hear his testimony. Here are those who wanted Jokowi to be present at the trial:
1. Todung Mulya Lubis
Chairman of Ganjar-Mahfud's legal team, Todung Mulya Lubis, at the Constitutional Court Building in Jakarta, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, said it would be ideal for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to attend the hearing on the dispute relating to the presidential election at the Constitutional Court. or MK.
“Because indeed the responsibility to manage this country, the responsibility to manage the welfare funds ultimately lies with the president,” he said.
According to Todung, it was indeed the ministers of Finance, Social Affairs, Economic Affairs and Human Development and Culture who were summoned. But, he added, the main responsibility lies with the president.
“Therefore, in my opinion, if the president can be present, it is already very good, very ideal and he will answer all the questions that arise in the minds of the public,” Todung said.
2. Holidays in Amsari
Constitutional law expert Feri Amsari said the Constitutional Court (MK) could summon Jokowi to testify in the presidential election dispute trial. According to Feri, the MP could summon Jokowi to respond to allegations that his government was not neutral during the presidential election.
Feri indicated that President Jokowi is one of the legal subjects accused of involvement in alleged fraud in the 2024 presidential election. He said this was also discussed during the trial.
Therefore, Feri said the MP had the right to summon the president to testify as one of the accused. “So of course he (the president) is allowed to be summoned by judges or by parties, whether in court or through other processes,” Feri said during his meeting in Kalibata, in South Jakarta, Friday March 29, 2024.
According to Feri, it is important to do this in order to be able to clearly respond to allegations of a lack of neutrality by the government. Feri also said that this opportunity could be used by President Jokowi to defend himself and prove that he was not involved in the alleged fraud.
3. Civil society coalition
The Civil Society Coalition for Democracy and Anti-Corruption urged the Court to summon President Jokowi to the trial contesting the presidential election.
Through an open letter sent on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the civil society coalition assessed that President Jokowi played a role in influencing the conduct of the general elections. This includes his participation in the nomination of his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as Prabowo Subianto's running mate.
“We consider this important and urge the Constitutional Court to immediately summon and request the testimony of President Jokowi in the MK trial,” a representative of the civil society coalition, Usman Hamid, said during a meeting at the MK building on Thursday. the Constitutional Court in central Jakarta. April 4, 2024.
According to Usman, President Jokowi must also provide clarification on indications of politicization of social assistance or social assistance by the president and his ministers, which were used as a campaign tool by the second Prabowo-Gibran couple.
AMELIA RAHIMA SARI | SULTAN ABDURAHMAN | ADINDA JASMIN PRASETYO
