Donald Trump's Florida fundraiser has raised $43 million so far

A high-profile fundraiser held Saturday to benefit former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party has raised $43 million so far, a source familiar with the details told CNN.

The event, the first major fundraiser for Trump and the Republican National Committee since he became his party's presumptive presidential nominee, will bring together 100 attendees.

The Palm Beach, Fla., fundraiser is hosted by hedge fund founder John Paulson, with an array of wealthy GOP donors serving as co-chairs, including hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah; oil tycoon Harold Hamm; hotelier and space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow; and casino mogul Steve Wynn.

Three former Trump rivals who have since supported him. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum were listed as special guests on the fundraiser invitation, CNN previously reported.

The Palm Beach fundraiser is raising money for the Trump 47 Committee, a joint fundraising operation that includes the Trump campaign, the RNC and state party committees. It also benefits the leadership PAC that underwrote Trump's personal legal bills and is part of the joint fundraising deal.

According to the invitation, the price of the fundraiser ranged from $250,000 per person for those on the host committee to $814,600 per person to serve as chair. Benefits for those who contribute at the highest level include dinner at Trump's table.

The fundraising comes days after the Trump campaign and the RNC reported raising a total of $65.6 million in March, starting April with $93.1 million in cash, the groups announced earlier this week.

The reported totals represent an improvement in Trump and the RNC's financial situation from the previous month, but they face a significant gap to close with President Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Biden and the Democrats reported cash totals of more than $155 million at the end of February and have yet to announce their totals for March.

