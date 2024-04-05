



Is there a new super-puzzle on the market developed by the Chinese? This question appears to have been “entrenched” in the minds of cybersecurity experts across the West as they try to understand how the accounts of US and UK government officials have been hacked over time. Hacking prowess appears to have grown considerably and suspicion is falling on the Chinese government of Xi Jinping, which has a long history of cyberhacking Western officials, mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom. According to older reports, a US official named Gina Raimondo was also the victim of a serious Chinese cyber invasion in 2023. A Chinese hacking group known as Storm-0558 regularly attacks the servers and servers of American and British governments. violate the accounts of its officials. Among them was Raimondo, who served as US ambassador to China, making the suspicions quite direct, according to the Sun report. Hackers used Microsoft account to access government servers, reports say According to The Sun, this gang of Chinese hackers would have hacked official systems using a Microsoft account. However, after a considerable amount of time, it is still unclear how this hack happened. Experts are still working on it to understand how this whole process happened. According to the same Sun report, the 2023 cyberattack saw hackers steal nearly 60,000 emails from the State Department itself. It remains to be seen how much additional data was stolen. According to reports, there are several theories as to how these breaches took place over time, one of them being that hackers developed a theoretical quantum computing capability to break into public key cryptography . FAQ: What are the names of Chinese hacker groups?

Volt Typhoon and Storm-0558 are among the groups that have hacked Western servers over time and caused serious damage to government data.

Who was most affected by Chinese hacker groups?

According to recent reports, the parties most affected by Chinese hacking groups include officials from the US and UK governments, including Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce.

