PM Modi has monopoly on political financing, says Rahul Gandhi





Congress Manifesto: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party on Friday unveiled its detailed programme, setting out its strategic direction on what it dubbed the five “pillars of justice”. Addressing the unveiling of the party's 'Nyay Patra' or manifesto for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew parallels between billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani's monopoly in ports and infrastructure and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged control over political finances through central investigations. agencies. Rahul Gandhi pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a monopoly on political financing using central investigating agencies. Read also:Experts warn: H5N1 bird flu outbreak poses far greater risk than Covid pandemic Rahul pointed to the electoral bond system as evidence of how the party marshaled its financial resources. Elaborating on his claim, Rahul said the Centre's electoral bond scheme reveals how the party got its funds. “If you look closely at the (electoral) bond system, you can see very clearly that the BJP ensured the financing through extortion, threats and pressure,” Rahul alleged. He added that opposition leaders from all parties, including the Congress, are joining the BJP as they want to maintain their “monopoly of political financing”.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Modi was consolidating his financial dominance by taking advantage of institutions like the ED and the CBI. He suggested that after the election, details regarding contracts and payments would surface, as evidenced by the election bond system. Rahul stressed that Prime Minister Modi would be forced to disclose this information to the opposition. Regarding the party manifesto, he clarified that it was a collaborative effort with input from the people of the nation. He highlighted extensive consultations with citizens on crucial issues such as employment and contract labor. Read also:The RBI keeps its policy rate stable at 6.5% Drawing a historical parallel, Rahul warned against media sentiments reminiscent of the 'India Shining' campaign during Vajpayee's tenure, which ultimately led to the government's defeat. He called for vigilance in the face of similar stories currently circulating. On the likely opposition prime minister, Rahul said: “The Indian alliance has decided that we fight these ideological elections together. After the elections, the coalition will meet and decide on its leader and prime minister. (With contribution from agencies)

