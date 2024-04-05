Donald Trump's prison plan released





Three Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to rename the federal prison in Miami, Florida, after former President Donald Trump.

Reps. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, Jared Moskowitz of Florida and John Garamendi of California introduced the bill Friday. The bill states that “any reference” to the Miami Federal Correctional Institution would be replaced with “the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.”

Trump faces four criminal charges and an appeals process after being found liable in three civil lawsuits during his re-election campaign. The former president appeared at Miami federal prison in June for arraignment in his classified federal documents case, where he faces 37 counts, accused of willfully concealing sensitive information in his domain of Mar-a-Lago which were obtained during his presidency. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“Everyone knows that President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all of his buildings,” Moskowitz said in a statement. “But his name has never been seen on a federal building before and as a public servant, I just want to help the former president. Help us make this dream a reality.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday. Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill Friday to rename a federal prison in Trump's honor.

The Democrats' proposal comes a week after a group of House Republicans introduced a bill to change the name of Washington Dulles International Airport, the largest airport in the Washington, D.C. area , to “Donald J. Trump International Airport”.

The measure, HR 7845, was introduced on March 29 by Pennsylvania Congressman Guy Reschenthaler and supported by six other GOP representatives: Charles Fleischmann of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama, Troy Nehls of Texas, Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Michael. Florida Waltz.

Dulles Airport is named for John Foster Dulles, Secretary of State who served during the Cold War under President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1952 to 1959. He died at the age of 71 that same year where he resigned after battling colon cancer.

What we know

Connolly said in a statement shared with Newsweek on Friday that the proposal to rename the Miami federal prison was sparked by Republicans' plan to change the name Dulles.

“When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles in honor of Donald Trump, I said the most appropriate option would be to rename a federal prison,” the congressman said.

“I see no reason to wait,” he continued. “Donald Trump faces nearly 100 criminal charges. He was convicted of sexual abuse and, subsequently, defamation of the victim of that abuse. He was fined hundreds of million dollars in a civil fraud case. It is fitting that the nearest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should be named after him.”

Garamendi added in the joint statement that he could “think of no more fitting tribute to our former President, Donald J. Trump, than to rename the federal prison closest to Mar-a-Lago in his honor.”

An email was sent to the Trump campaign for comment on Friday.

Views

A handful of Virginia Democratic lawmakers also criticized their Republican colleagues last week for proposing H.R. 7845. Rep. Abigail Spanberger wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the idea “is ridiculous, but unfortunately real.”

“Congress must act on urgent issues like reauthorizing the [Federal Aviation Administration] and passage of the supplemental national security bill,” the congresswoman added. “Yet that's what a member of the House Republican leadership is focused on: renaming Virginia's Dulles Airport after Trump.”

Congressman Don Beyer criticized Trump's policies as president in a thread to X after the bill was announced last week, writing that one of his “first acts as president was a racist ban on Muslims that prevented permanent U.S. residents from entering their own country.”

The travel ban was signed into law by Trump shortly after he took office in January 2017, and Beyer said that at the time he “went to Dulles to try to help innocent people caught in the chaos “.

“I remember grandparents being detained for hours while their terrified families waited,” he continued. “Those who were arrested at Dulles and other U.S. airports committed no crime, they were simply traveling at a shameful time for our country.”

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman also derided the bill as “not an April Fool's joke,” writing of X: “Not sane.” [Virginia] the representative would support it. If you want to “sycophant”, stay in your own airports. »

And after?

The bill to rename Dulles Airport after Trump was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee after it was introduced. There is virtually no chance of the bill becoming law at this time. Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House, and Democrats control the Senate and the White House.

Regarding Democrats' desire to rename the prison in honor of Trump, Connolly added in Friday's statement that he hopes “our Republican friends will join us in giving Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves.”

Updated 4/5/24, 3:18 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information and context.

