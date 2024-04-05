Local post-election assessment of the AKP party and roadmap for the future





The framework for the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) bold self-criticism regarding the municipal elections has become clear. Calling March 31 a turning point, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reportedly spoke at the party's Central Executive Committee (MYK) meeting on Tuesday. During this meeting, he pointed out that a significant number of voters who voted for the AKP party in May 2023 did not participate in Sunday's elections. Identifying the role of rising costs of living, inflation, falling living standards of retirees and candidate selection as the main reasons for the AK Party's poor performance, Erdogan highlighted the responsibility of the headquarters , the party organization and the candidates. Turkish presidents warn of loss of blood and soul, not just votes and his comments, no one around this table, including myself, can escape responsibility for the results of the March 31 elections and we will either realize our mistakes and improve, or we will continue to decline. like ice facing the sun suggest that the AKP party is taking stock and analyzing what happened. A way forward for the AK Party Obviously, the first step to avoid the emergence of a wall between oneself and the nation is to reflect on oneself, on one's political organization and on one's actions. It’s about interpreting the message from the electorate accurately and doing what is required. Replacing your team may be necessary but should not be considered adequate. In other words, taking stock should lead to a roadmap that can convince voters and that the entire party should be ready to follow. The AKP also needs a new policy tailored to economic recovery and improving the living standards of low-income people. It goes without saying that the link between the AKP and the electorate has weakened and that the long years in power provoke certain reactions. This makes a global mobilization and overhaul of the way the party conducts its business absolutely necessary. Indeed, the elections of March 31, a new turning point, gave a different result from the municipal elections of 2009 and 2019, when the AKP party experienced a decline in its popular support. After 22 years and 17 elections, the AKP finished behind the Republican People's Party (CHP). Additionally, CHP-affiliated mayors will govern some of the AKP party's strongholds in the Aegean, Central Anatolia and Black Sea regions. This has also given rise to certain challenges that the movement must face. CHP’s social municipality strategy is paying off The re-election of mayors affiliated with the CHP, who relied largely on “social community” and perception management, reinforced the party's desire to remain at the head of municipalities before coming to power. Having received support from opposition voters, the CHP could reach out to conservatives through a number of municipalities in the heart of Anatolia that it just won. The fact that some newly elected mayors, and not just those of Istanbul and Ankara, were seen during morning prayers is just one example. The CHP may not have already become the new CHP, but it has proven capable of emulating the past methods and discourse of the AKP party, albeit to a certain extent. In other words, we can conclude that the Republicans are going through a learning process. It would be a mistake for the AKP to unnecessarily underestimate or exaggerate its opponent. Led by a master politician, the AKP can keep calm by taking stock and, accordingly, update its teams and policies. Improving coordination, examining how business is conducted, and taking positive steps to communicate with disgruntled voters would obviously also create synergy. In the next four years, the AKP will find many opportunities in party politics and international affairs. To assess these opportunities, it is necessary to create a roadmap for the medium and long term, not just the immediate future.

