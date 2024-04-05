U.S., Chinese military officials meet in Hawaii to discuss operational security in the Pacific





Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown/US Navy In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, military representatives from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Pacific Air Force meet with representatives of the People's Liberation Army of the Republic People of China for the Military and Maritime Consultative Agreement Working Group in Honolulu, Hawaii. At the beginning of April.





CNN U.S. and Chinese military representatives met in Hawaii this week to discuss force security in the Pacific, marking the first such in-person meeting in years after China canceled it. Meeting of the Working Group on the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement took place in Honolulu Wednesday and Thursday this week. Eighteen officials from the Chinese People's Liberation Army attended, along with 18 representatives from major U.S. military commands in the Pacific, including officials from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet and the United States Pacific Air Force. A senior U.S. military official told reporters this week that the talks in Hawaii were essential to ensuring the safe operation of our military force. We both owe it to our military to ensure that we operate safely, the official said, adding that this was the first of several operational security conversations we have had due to the cancellations by the PRC in over the last two years. This week's meeting was the first following President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2023, when the two leaders pledged to maintain military-to-military communication. This week was also the first in-person meeting in years, as the last MMCA event in December 2021 was held virtually. MMCA meetings between the United States and China took place Since 1998. Biden and Xi too speak on the phone Tuesday, discussing various topics such as the fight against narcotics, artificial intelligence and climate change. It also served as a checkpoint for the November conversations, which included discussions about military relations between the two countries, a senior administration official told CNN. In January, U.S. and Chinese officials also met at the Pentagon to discuss relations after two years of cancellations by China. The head of the US delegation and director of Northeast Asia policy at INDOPACOM, Army Col. Ian Francis, said in a statement Friday that the MMCA meeting is the primary military means to directly discuss air and maritime operational security with the PLA. The top military official said this week that there had been a reduction in dangerous behavior between U.S. and Chinese aircraft over the Pacific, which they called an encouraging sign and one they wanted to ensure. A senior defense official echoed the same, but added that the United States continues to see the PRC acting in a very dangerous and illegal manner against the routine maritime operations that the Philippines conducts in the South China Sea. American officials said in October last year that Chinese pilots had behaved more coercively and more riskily towards American planes in the last two years than in the last decade. But in January, two U.S. defense officials told CNN that dangerous interceptions of US military aircraft by China had decreased.

