Trump's $50 million gala expected to double Biden's triple presidential fundraiser





Former President Donald Trump has secured pledges totaling $50 million for a fundraiser Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla., according to four sources familiar with an effort that could raise double what three Democratic presidents raised last year. last week for the re-election of President Joe Biden.

Hosted by hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, the event will benefit Trump's campaign, his Save America PAC, the Republican National Committee and state GOP chapters as part of a joint fundraising deal.

Saturday's event means the GOP finance team is back home,” said one of the sources, who plans to attend the fundraiser. “Should produce a record harvest.

Trump also held a call with donors and fundraisers Friday, during which he said he expected to double the amount raised by Democrats at the recent Democratic event, according to one of the other sources who participated in the call.

It was not immediately clear whether all of the money committed would be recovered by Saturday evening.

Since announcing his campaign to win back the White House shortly after the 2022 midterm elections, Trump has struggled to maintain his cash reserves partly because of poor fundraising and partly because that much of his election money was diverted to defend him against criminal charges in 2022. four separate cases.

But once-reluctant Republican donors returned to the fold in the weeks following the party's nomination. Saturday's fundraising extravaganza will include several major donors who had kept their distance from Trump.

Last week, Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton appeared at what Democrats billed as a particularly profitable fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Like Trump, Biden was raising money both for his campaign and for allied entities that would spend on his behalf. The Democratic event brought in $26 million.

Catherine Doyle

Matt Dixon

Jonathan Allen

Dasha Burns and Brian Schwartz, CNBC contributed.

