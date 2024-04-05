Donald Trump bond rejected due to low fees, insurer suggests





The billionaire behind the bail bond company that posted Donald Trump's civil fraud bond said insurers “probably didn't charge” the former president enough when they covered the pledge.

Trump posted $175 million bail Monday as he appeals a ruling by New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who declared the former president and others associated with the Trump Organization responsible for misleading insurers and lenders to obtain more favorable financial terms.

But bond was rejected by the court's filing system later the same day due to missing documents, including a “current financial statement.” New York Attorney General Letitia James then raised questions about the “sufficiency” of the bond.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street on March 25 in New York.

Don Hankey, president of the Los Angeles-based Hankey Group and owner of the Knight Specialty Insurance Company that posted Trump's bond, told Reuters in an interview published Friday that his company billed the former president a small fee when she had agreed to provide the $175 million. bind. The businessman reportedly declined to disclose the amount of the fee, but said Knight chose a lower amount because he didn't think it carried much risk.

“We thought it would be a simple procedure that wouldn't involve any other legal issues and it's not working out that way,” Hankey said. “We probably didn’t charge enough.”

According to online agency Insureon, which handles insurance for small businesses, bond fees can range from 1 to 15 percent of the total bond amount.

Newsweek reached out to Trump lawyer Alina Habba by email for comment Friday afternoon.

Hankey added during the interview that his company had “received a lot of emails” and phone calls since supporting Trump's bail, adding: “Maybe that's part of the reason he had problems with other insurance companies.” The former president's lawyers had argued with a New York appeals court to reduce the bail amount from Trump's original order of $454 million in damages, arguing that it was “practically impossible” to meet the fine.

Hankey also said he was shocked that James had questioned the bail, telling Reuters he was “surprised that they are going after our bail more harshly or looking for reasons to cause problems with our instrument.

James' office pressed Trump and Knight's company in a court filing earlier this week, asking that Trump or the underwriter of the bonds “justify” the bond, which could involve disclosing additional information about the guarantee that the former president presented in exchange for Knight's support of the amount. .

A court hearing was scheduled for April 22 to discuss bond details.

