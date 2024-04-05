Biden, Xi held conference call on crisis management, academic says





By Yang Yao-yu and Jonathan Chin / Journalist, with the editor

US President Joe Biden's teleconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week was part of a crisis management strategy and should not be seen as a sign of easing tensions, an academic said yesterday. The timing of the call, Tuesday U.S. time, was not a coincidence, as it took place while American Taiwan Institute President Laura Rosenberger was visiting Taiwan, Kuo Yu said -jen (), professor at the Institute of China and Asia-Pacific Studies. at National Sun Yat-sen University. Biden and Xi had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of divergence, the White House said in a statement. Photo: AFP President Biden stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, the statement added. The two leaders' call and their in-person meeting at APEC in November last year suggest that risk management has become the new paradigm in bilateral relations, Kuo said. Continued conversations between the two leaders indicate that Beijing is accepting the safeguards proposed by the United States to reduce the risk of a volatile situation, not a move toward reconciliation, he said. Xi's willingness to engage in cooperation is explained by the unfavorable turn in geopolitics and a rise in uncertainty starting in the second half of last year, Kuo said. The escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas, Russia's intervention in the standoff on the Korean Peninsula, Sino-Philippine clashes in the South China Sea and the resurgence of former US President Donald Trump are among the factors that encouraged both sides to manage risks together, he said. . Managing the potential for conflict in the Taiwan Strait is a key part of both sides' risk reduction strategy, Kuo said. Biden's approach has been a dual strategy aimed at preventing Taiwan from provoking Beijing while warning China that there would be consequences for rash actions, he said. The US model for managing the Taiwan Strait can be seen in action following the election victory of Vice President William Lais (), as Washington reiterated its opposition to Taiwan independence, while Beijing refrained from taking too dramatic measures, he said. This explains Biden's decision to use the hotline to call China and send Rosenberger to Taiwan at the same time, Kuo added. This is not the only time Biden has staged an interaction with China alongside a friendly gesture toward Taiwan, he said. Biden first called Xi on February 10, 2021, the day then-U.S. Representative Hsiao Bi-khim met with then-acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Sung Kim. East Asian and Pacific affairs, Kuo said. . Similarly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken openly accused China of donating weapons to help Russia invade Ukraine just before Biden's meeting with Xi on March 18, 2022, he said. The two leaders spoke again in July of the same year, a month before then-Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, he said.

